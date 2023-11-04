Big 12 Injury Report Week 10: Latest Updates on Quinn Ewers, Jalon Daniels and more

The Big 12 injury report for Week 10 of the college football season is very interesting as there are some big names mentioned. With the season winding down and wins being at a premium at this point of the year, there are some concerns about the availability of some significant players.

Let's take a look at the injury status of three players from the Big 12 Conference this week:

Big 12 Injury Report Week 10

Quinn Ewers, QB (Texas)

Big 12 Fine Freshmen Football

Texas quarterback sophomore Quinn Ewers has been a star when on the field but it seems like we are going to have another week without him. Ewers suffered a grade 2 AC joint sprain against the Houston Cougars and is still listed as week to week.

Expect to see redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy back under center for the second straight game.

Quinn Ewers was in the Heisman Trophy conversation before suffering this injury. He went 151-of-213 (70.9%) for 1,915 yards with 13 touchdowns to 3 interceptions.

Jalon Daniels, QB (Kansas)

Duke v Kansas

Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels has not stepped on the field since Sept. 23 against the BYU Cougars as he is dealing with back tightness. He has missed four straight games as a result and is not expected to make his return to Big 12 action today vs. Iowa State.

It has been a disappointing season for Daniels as he is just 56-of-75 (74.7%) for 705 yards with 5 touchdowns and an interception. In his absence, Jason Bean has been playing well, leading the Jayhawks to 21st in the college football rankings.

Tawee Walker, RB (Oklahoma)

Oklahoma Kansas Football

Junior running back Tawee Walker popped up on the injury report this week for the Oklahoma Sooners as they prepare to take on their in-state rivals, the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Walker suffered an ankle injury last week in the upset loss against Kansas and he is a game-time decision for the Sooners.

Walker is the leading rusher for the program as he has 76 carries for 385 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) with 5 rushing touchdowns while also grabbing 7 passes for 66 yards (9.4 yards per catch).