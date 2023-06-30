Big 12 media days 2023: List of top 5 West-Virginia players to attend the event along with head coach Neal Brown revealed

West Virginia head coach, Neal Brown will be joined by five of his players at the 2023 Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas.

The 2023 Big 12 Media Days are scheduled to come up on July 12 and 13 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be the first event of its kind with the Big 12 as a 14-team conference. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF will all be in attendance as conference members for the first time. In the same vein, it will be Oklahoma and Texas’ last appearance at the Big 12 Media Days.

The Big 12 Media Days present the fans with a great avenue to look at their teams and players ahead of the coming season. The press also gets an opportunity to seek clarifications on burning issues directly from the players and the coaches involved. Teams also get to openly discuss their goals and plans for the new season.

The following are the players making the trip with the head coach:

#1- Zach Frazier (OL)

Frazier has made the All-Big 12 team selection twice and was included on Phil Steele's first team of preseason All-Americans. He is the most important offensive player for the Mountaineers and will be pivotal to the team’s success in the coming season.

#2- Doug Nester (OL)

Nester is another important member of Coach Neal’s lineup at West Virginia. His versatility is one of his most valuable assets as a player. He has also made the All-Big 12 selection in the past.

#3- Sean Martin (DL)

Martin is projected to have a breakout season this year as he integrates himself into the West Virginia defense. He has the second-highest number of sacks by a West Virginia player last season. He has a skill set powerful enough to rank him as one of the best defensive players in the conference.

#4- Lee Kpogba (LB)

Kpogba is one of the more experienced players on the West Virginia defense.

#5- Aubrey Bucks (Safety)

Bucks is being tipped to be one of Coach Neal’s most dependable players with a game-changing potential at safety.

