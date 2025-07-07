Big 12 media days 2025 attendees: List of all players & coaches for the Dallas event released

The Big 12 media days this year will run for two days, beginning on Tuesday. The annual event will take place at the Dallas Cowboys' global headquarters in Frisco, Texas.
The media days give reporters the chance to ask questions to every team's coach and a few players about the upcoming season. Here, we take a look at the representatives from all 16 Big 12 teams at this year's event.
Players and coaches attending Big 12 media day 2025 on Day 1 (Tuesday)
Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham is bringing six of his players for the media day.
- QB Sam Leavitt
- WR Jordyn Tyson
- OL Ben Coleman
- DL C.J. Fite
- DL Clayton Smith
- DB Xavion Alford
Baylor Bears
Baylor coach Dave Aranda is taking six of his players with him from Waco for the media day.
- QB Sawyer Robertson
- WR Josh Cameron
- OL Omar Aigbedion
- DL Jackie Marshall
- LB Keaton Thomas
- DB Devyn Bobby
BYU Cougars
BYU coach Kalani Sitake will have six of his players join him in Frisco for the media day.
- RB LJ Martin
- WR Chase Roberts
- LB Jack Kelly
- LB Isaiah Glasker
- DL Keanu Tanuvasa
UCF Knights
UCF coach Scott Frost will have four of his players join him at the media day.
- RB Myles Montgomery
- OL Paul Rubelt
- DE Nyjalik Kelly
- LB Keli Lawson
Cincinnati Bearcats
Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield has four of his players with him at the media day.
- QB Brendan Sorsby
- TE Joe Royer
- OL Gavin Gerhardt
- DL Dontay Corleone
Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has five of his top players joining him at the media day.
- QB Rocco Becht
- OL Tyler Miller
- DL Domonique Orange
- DB Jeremiah Cooper
- DB Jontez Williams
Kansas State Wildcats
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is bringing five of his players to the media day.
- QB Avery Johnson
- OL Taylor Poitier
- DE Cody Stufflebean
- LB Des Purnell
- S VJ Payne
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire will bring six of his players to the media day.
- QB Behren Morton
- WR Caleb Douglas
- DL Romello Height
- DL Lee Hunter
- LB Jacob Rodriguez
- DB Cole Wisniewski
Players and coaches attending Big 12 media day 2025 on Day 2 (Wednesday)
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona coach Brent Brennan will bring six of his players to the media day.
- QB Noah Fifita
- OL Rhino Tapa'atoutai
- DL Tre Smith
- DB Treydan Stukes
- DB Dalton Johnson
- DB Genesis Smith
Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado coach Deion Sanders will take five of his players to the media day.
- QB Julian Lewis
- QB Kaidon Salter
- OL Jordan Seaton
- DB DJ McKinney
- K Alejandro Mata
Houston Cougars
Houston coach Willie Fritz will have four of his players at the media day event.
- WR Mekhi Mews
- WR Stephon Johnson
- DL Carlos Allen Jr.
- DB Latrell McCutchin Sr.
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas coach Lance Leipold will bring four of his players to the media day.
- QB Jalon Daniels
- C Bryce Foster
- DE Dean Miller
- DT D.J. Withers
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy will have three of his players with him to talk to the media.
- TE Josh Ford
- DT Iman Oates
- DB Cam Smith
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU coach Sonny Dykes will bring six of his players to the media day.
- QB Josh Hoover
- WR Eric McAlister
- OL Coltin Deery
- LB Devean Deal
- LB Namdi Obiazor
- DB Bud Clark
Utah Utes
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is bringing four of his players to the media day event.
- QB Devon Dampier
- OL Spencer Fano
- DB Smith Snowden
- LB Lander Barton
West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez will have three of his players attending the Big 12 media day.
- WR Jaden Bray
- OL Landen Livingston
- DL Edward Vesterinen
Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place