  • College Football
  • Big 12 media days 2025 attendees: List of all players & coaches for the Dallas event released

By Arnold
Published Jul 07, 2025 18:00 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game - Source: Imagn
The Big 12 media days this year will run for two days, beginning on Tuesday. The annual event will take place at the Dallas Cowboys' global headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

The media days give reporters the chance to ask questions to every team's coach and a few players about the upcoming season. Here, we take a look at the representatives from all 16 Big 12 teams at this year's event.

Players and coaches attending Big 12 media day 2025 on Day 1 (Tuesday)

Arizona State HC Kenny Dillingham will be at the Big 12 media day - Source: Imagn
Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham is bringing six of his players for the media day.

  • QB Sam Leavitt
  • WR Jordyn Tyson
  • OL Ben Coleman
  • DL C.J. Fite
  • DL Clayton Smith
  • DB Xavion Alford

Baylor Bears

Baylor coach Dave Aranda is taking six of his players with him from Waco for the media day.

  • QB Sawyer Robertson
  • WR Josh Cameron
  • OL Omar Aigbedion
  • DL Jackie Marshall
  • LB Keaton Thomas
  • DB Devyn Bobby

BYU Cougars

BYU coach Kalani Sitake will have six of his players join him in Frisco for the media day.

  • RB LJ Martin
  • WR Chase Roberts
  • LB Jack Kelly
  • LB Isaiah Glasker
  • DL Keanu Tanuvasa

UCF Knights

UCF coach Scott Frost will have four of his players join him at the media day.

  • RB Myles Montgomery
  • OL Paul Rubelt
  • DE Nyjalik Kelly
  • LB Keli Lawson

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield has four of his players with him at the media day.

  • QB Brendan Sorsby
  • TE Joe Royer
  • OL Gavin Gerhardt
  • DL Dontay Corleone

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has five of his top players joining him at the media day.

  • QB Rocco Becht
  • OL Tyler Miller
  • DL Domonique Orange
  • DB Jeremiah Cooper
  • DB Jontez Williams

Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is bringing five of his players to the media day.

  • QB Avery Johnson
  • OL Taylor Poitier
  • DE Cody Stufflebean
  • LB Des Purnell
  • S VJ Payne

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire will bring six of his players to the media day.

  • QB Behren Morton
  • WR Caleb Douglas
  • DL Romello Height
  • DL Lee Hunter
  • LB Jacob Rodriguez
  • DB Cole Wisniewski
Players and coaches attending Big 12 media day 2025 on Day 2 (Wednesday)

Arizona HC Brent Brennan will be at the Big 12 media day - Source: Getty
Arizona Wildcats

Arizona coach Brent Brennan will bring six of his players to the media day.

  • QB Noah Fifita
  • OL Rhino Tapa'atoutai
  • DL Tre Smith
  • DB Treydan Stukes
  • DB Dalton Johnson
  • DB Genesis Smith

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado coach Deion Sanders will take five of his players to the media day.

  • QB Julian Lewis
  • QB Kaidon Salter
  • OL Jordan Seaton
  • DB DJ McKinney
  • K Alejandro Mata

Houston Cougars

Houston coach Willie Fritz will have four of his players at the media day event.

  • WR Mekhi Mews
  • WR Stephon Johnson
  • DL Carlos Allen Jr.
  • DB Latrell McCutchin Sr.

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas coach Lance Leipold will bring four of his players to the media day.

  • QB Jalon Daniels
  • C Bryce Foster
  • DE Dean Miller
  • DT D.J. Withers

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy will have three of his players with him to talk to the media.

  • TE Josh Ford
  • DT Iman Oates
  • DB Cam Smith

TCU Horned Frogs

TCU coach Sonny Dykes will bring six of his players to the media day.

  • QB Josh Hoover
  • WR Eric McAlister
  • OL Coltin Deery
  • LB Devean Deal
  • LB Namdi Obiazor
  • DB Bud Clark

Utah Utes

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is bringing four of his players to the media day event.

  • QB Devon Dampier
  • OL Spencer Fano
  • DB Smith Snowden
  • LB Lander Barton

West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez will have three of his players attending the Big 12 media day.

  • WR Jaden Bray
  • OL Landen Livingston
  • DL Edward Vesterinen
