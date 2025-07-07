Big 12 media days 2025 attendees: List of all players & coaches for the Dallas event released

The Big 12 media days this year will run for two days, beginning on Tuesday. The annual event will take place at the Dallas Cowboys' global headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

The media days give reporters the chance to ask questions to every team's coach and a few players about the upcoming season. Here, we take a look at the representatives from all 16 Big 12 teams at this year's event.

Players and coaches attending Big 12 media day 2025 on Day 1 (Tuesday)

Arizona State HC Kenny Dillingham will be at the Big 12 media day - Source: Imagn

Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham is bringing six of his players for the media day.

QB Sam Leavitt

WR Jordyn Tyson

OL Ben Coleman

DL C.J. Fite

DL Clayton Smith

DB Xavion Alford

Baylor Bears

Baylor coach Dave Aranda is taking six of his players with him from Waco for the media day.

QB Sawyer Robertson

WR Josh Cameron

OL Omar Aigbedion

DL Jackie Marshall

LB Keaton Thomas

DB Devyn Bobby

BYU Cougars

BYU coach Kalani Sitake will have six of his players join him in Frisco for the media day.

RB LJ Martin

WR Chase Roberts

LB Jack Kelly

LB Isaiah Glasker

DL Keanu Tanuvasa

UCF Knights

UCF coach Scott Frost will have four of his players join him at the media day.

RB Myles Montgomery

OL Paul Rubelt

DE Nyjalik Kelly

LB Keli Lawson

Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield has four of his players with him at the media day.

QB Brendan Sorsby

TE Joe Royer

OL Gavin Gerhardt

DL Dontay Corleone

Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has five of his top players joining him at the media day.

QB Rocco Becht

OL Tyler Miller

DL Domonique Orange

DB Jeremiah Cooper

DB Jontez Williams

Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman is bringing five of his players to the media day.

QB Avery Johnson

OL Taylor Poitier

DE Cody Stufflebean

LB Des Purnell

S VJ Payne

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire will bring six of his players to the media day.

QB Behren Morton

WR Caleb Douglas

DL Romello Height

DL Lee Hunter

LB Jacob Rodriguez

DB Cole Wisniewski

Players and coaches attending Big 12 media day 2025 on Day 2 (Wednesday)

Arizona HC Brent Brennan will be at the Big 12 media day - Source: Getty

Arizona Wildcats

Arizona coach Brent Brennan will bring six of his players to the media day.

QB Noah Fifita

OL Rhino Tapa'atoutai

DL Tre Smith

DB Treydan Stukes

DB Dalton Johnson

DB Genesis Smith

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado coach Deion Sanders will take five of his players to the media day.

QB Julian Lewis

QB Kaidon Salter

OL Jordan Seaton

DB DJ McKinney

K Alejandro Mata

Houston Cougars

Houston coach Willie Fritz will have four of his players at the media day event.

WR Mekhi Mews

WR Stephon Johnson

DL Carlos Allen Jr.

DB Latrell McCutchin Sr.

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas coach Lance Leipold will bring four of his players to the media day.

QB Jalon Daniels

C Bryce Foster

DE Dean Miller

DT D.J. Withers

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy will have three of his players with him to talk to the media.

TE Josh Ford

DT Iman Oates

DB Cam Smith

TCU Horned Frogs

TCU coach Sonny Dykes will bring six of his players to the media day.

QB Josh Hoover

WR Eric McAlister

OL Coltin Deery

LB Devean Deal

LB Namdi Obiazor

DB Bud Clark

Utah Utes

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is bringing four of his players to the media day event.

QB Devon Dampier

OL Spencer Fano

DB Smith Snowden

LB Lander Barton

West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez will have three of his players attending the Big 12 media day.

WR Jaden Bray

OL Landen Livingston

DL Edward Vesterinen

