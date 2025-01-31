Big 12 players in Senior Bowl 2025: 3 players to watch out for in postseason matchup ft. Jonah Savaiinaea

As the 2025 Senior Bowl approaches, the Big 12 is still waiting to see which standouts from the league will flash superb performances. Some of the league's players have struggled in Mobile. That said, there have been a handful of genuinely impressive standouts at Senior Bowl practices and workouts.

It might not be shocking that the Big 12 has been up and down in Mobile. That was the situation across the league in 2024. From the surprise of BYU to the momentum of Colorado to the ultimate rise of Arizona State, each week seemed to bring a new story.

For what it's worth, Sun Devil star Cam Skattebo pulled out of the Senior Bowl. Here's three Big 12 standouts who will be in action.

Top 3 Big 12 prospects at Senior Bowl 2025

Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish has shown his speed and skill at Mobile's Senior Bowl workouts. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Jacob Parrish, Kansas State CB

At just 5-foot-10, size might be the biggest hurdle for Jacob Parrish in the NFL. Pro teams like big, physical corners, but Parrish headed to Mobile bent on proving that he could overcome his size. Based off early reports that he met with at least 13 NFL teams, it's clear there's plenty of interest in Parrish.

A three-year standout at Kansas State, Parrish finished his Wildcat career with 108 tackles and 24 passes broken up. That included five interceptions, with four of those coming in Parrish's outstanding 2023 season.

It is fair to wonder if the 2024 season wasn't something of a regression for the athletic corner. It's also fair to suggest that offenses simply learned not to throw at him.

Despite his size, Parrish projects as a likely third-round pick. On a defense with solid safety help, Parrish's size shouldn't matter. His athleticism and coverage skills probably will, and that's his NFL ticket.

2. Darien Porter, Iowa State CB

In many ways, Porter is the opposite of Parrish. He's 6-4 and didn't move to cornerback until partway through his Iowa State career. But the former wide receiver has the size the NFL craves and is using his athleticism to try to make some noise this week at the Senior Bowl. So far, reviews have been positive.

Among the many notable aspects of Porter's performance was that his on-field speed was the fastest of any players in a special teams. A cheetah-like 21.89 miles per hour was reported, and between his size and speed, it's fair to say that NFL teams are intrigued. After all, Porter can learn the finer points of coverage, but he can't learn size or speed.

Porter had just 51 career tackles at Iowa State, but then he only played defense for three seasons. He had nine pass breaks ups, including three interceptions in 2024. Some observers have suggested that Porter's draft stock could land him in round two or three. He's certainly an unusual prospect with a chance to shine in the Senior Bowl.

1. Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona OL

Savaiinaea is a great example of the kind of ability to adjust that will be required in the NFL. The big Arizona lineman came to the Senior Bowl as a tackle, and reports have indicated that he didn't initially fare very well. But he moved inside to guard and has put in a good week, showcasing his likely NFL position at the Senior Bowl.

One ESPN commentator admitted to some confusion as to his potential, but ended up stating his admiration for Savaiianea's work at guard. The analyst, ESPN's Jordan Reid, cited Savaiinaea as a likely top 40 NFL Draft pick.

Savaiinaea was a three-year starter at Arizona. He did play guard as a freshman before shifting to tackle, so his performance inside certainly isn't a fluke. Still, the big man from Arizona is due some credit. After a rough start to the Senior Bowl, he figured out a way to turn lemons to lemonade and likely start his NFL career in style.

What do you think of the Big 12's Senior Bowl standouts? Share your take below in our comments section!

