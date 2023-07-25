Big 12 QB rankings 2023: Top 5 quarterbacks to watch out for this season ft. Quinn Ewers, Dillon Gabriel, and more

The college football season is just over a month away and several Big 12 teams are looking to make a run at the postseason. Let's take a look at the top 10 quarterbacks in the Big 12 ahead of the season.

#1: Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He was also the top overall prospect and the second of three quarterbacks ever to earn a perfect prospect rating from 247 Sports.

Ewers joined the Texas Longhorns via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season. He threw for 2177 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 58.1% of his passes.

#2: Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel joined the UCF Knights as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. Gabriel took over the starting role as a true freshman and spent three seasons with the Knights before joining the Oklahoma Sooners via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season.

He has thrown for 11205 yards, 95 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Gabriel has completed 61.3% of his passes while adding 687 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 256 carries. He was named second-team All-AAC in 2020 and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2022.

#3: Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels

Jalon Daniels joined the Kansas Jayhawks as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. Daniels has been in and out of the Jayhawks starting lineup. He has thrown for 3592 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Daniels has completed 61.9% of his passes while adding 528 yards and 13 touchdowns on 183 carries. He was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2022 despite missing four games with a shoulder injury.

#4: Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard

Will Howard joined the Kansas State Wildcats as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has been in and out of the starting lineup for three seasons, throwing for 3143 yards, 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Howard has completed 56.6% of his passes while adding 570 yards and ten touchdowns on 145 carries.

#5: UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee

John Rhys Plumlee joined the Ole Miss Rebels as a three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. Plumlee received minimal playing time before joining the UCF Knights via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season.

He has thrown for 3567 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 60.1% of his passes. Plumlee has added 2051 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 347 carries while catching 26 passes for 296 yards.

