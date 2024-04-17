Big 12 QB Rankings for 2024 Season: Top 10 quarterbacks to watch out for this season ft. Shedeur Sanders, Cam Rising 

The Big 12 could see a year of transition in 2024. With Texas and Oklahoma out the door and new members Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado joining, they're plenty changing. One thing that won't change, however, is the excellent quality of quarterbacks in the league.

With Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Utah's Cam Rising joining the league, there's plenty of passing standouts ready to roll. Several other outstanding QBs have been hampered by injuries or relegated to the bench, as it's a shake-up year for the league.

Here's a look at the top 10 QBs of the Big 12 to keep an eye on in 2024:

Big 12 QB rankings for 2024

Arizona's Noah Fifita was superb a season ago for the Wildcats.

#10. Avery Johnson, Kansas State

Stuck behind Will Howard a season ago, Johnson still produced a dozen touchdowns off the bench, including seven on the ground. He threw for 479 yards and rushed for 296 more. His dual-threat skills are substantial. An impressive athlete, the sophomore has a very high ceiling and could surprise many in 2024.

#9. Behren Morton, Texas Tech

With three years of seasoning, Morton is ready to lead the offense. A season ago, he passed for 1,757 yards and 15 touchdowns after taking over the job early in the year. Morton is probably not the most glamorous athlete in this Big 12 list, but he's an experienced QB who knows his team and his role.

#8. Dequan Finn, Baylor

Finn is new to Baylor, but not to college football. The Toledo transfer passed for 7,079 yards and 63 scores over three seasons as a starter. He rushed for an additional 1,837 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. Finn could have some growing pains, but Baylor will turn him loose and he's likely to have an impressive season.

#7. Rocco Becht, Iowa State

A season ago, Becht surprised in his first real action. He passed for 3,120 yards and 23 touchdowns. A solid 8.5 yards per pass attempt speaks to the diversity of Becht's game and his ability to hit short, medium and long throws. It'll be hard to improve on last season's numbers, but Becht could be up to the task.

#6. KJ Jefferson, UCF

Jefferson had a so-so season last year with Arkansas but had two excellent years before that. In his college career, he's thrown for 7,911 yards and 67 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,876 yards and 21 more scores on the ground. Like Finn above, he's a known quality. Unlike Finn, he plied his trade with a middle-of-the-pack SEC team. Jefferson will likely be good and could even be the league's best in 2024.

#5. Garrett Greene, West Virginia

The 5-foot-10 Greene doesn't look like a great QB. But he certainly ran like one, taking off for 772 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. In the air, he's more uneven, completing just 53.1% of his passes. But Greene is capable and Neal Brown will use him in as many ways as possible. Greene is a winner and could surprise in the Big 12 this fall.

#4. Jalon Daniels, Kansas

Injuries ended Daniels' 2023 season early, but over the last two years, he's shown the full capability of being an all-Big 12 type of QB. Daniels threw for 4,297 yards and 31 touchdowns at Kansas, rushing for another 602 yards and 13 scores. As long as Kansas can keep him healthy, Daniels is one of the league's best.

#3. Noah Fifita, Arizona

Fifita was impressive a year ago as a first-time starter. He passed for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns against just six interceptions. If he can make strides during the offseason, Fifita could be the best QB in the league. His 8.6 yards per attempt was very solid.

#2. Cam Rising, Utah

Rising missed last season due to injury, but he's an established star. In his prior time at Utah, including two seasons of starting, he has thrown for 5,572 yards and 46 touchdowns. He's bested Florida and gone toe-to-toe with Ohio State in his career. Rising has also rushed for 953 yards and 12 scores. He might stick to the pocket a bit more since the injury, but Rising is the real deal.

#1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Sanders was phenomenal last year, throwing for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns against just three interceptions. This was even more impressive because Colorado was saddled with a greatly sub-par offensive line. The Buffaloes can't help but improve up front, and that makes Shedeur even scarier as a prospect. That's why he's tops in the Big 12 for 2024.

Who's your favorite Big 12 QB in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

