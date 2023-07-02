Big 12 to SEC: How much money did Oklahoma and Texas pay the Big 12 to get an early exit in 2024?

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns are preparing for their final season in the Big 12. The Sooners and Longhorns will be heading to the SEC beginning in 2024. In order to do so, they had to pay a hefty exit fee as both programs had to withdraw from the $50 million that Texas and Oklahoma were scheduled to make over the next two years from the Big 12 media rights deal.

The Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormak spoke when the agreement between the two programs and the conference was finalized and made public.

“By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning,” Brett Yormak said, via AP News.

That means beginning on July 1, 2024, the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will officially become members of the SEC. But how will both teams look when they enter arguably the most competitive conference in college football?

What will the 2024 Texas Longhorns look like in the SEC?

When the Texas Longhorns enter, the SEC is going to be must-watch television as we could be seeing quarterback Arch Manning taking on some of the top programs in the entire country. The Longhorns are going to have road games against the Michigan Wolverines, Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas A&M Aggies and Vanderbilt Commodores.

They also have one of the toughest home schedules as they will be taking on the Colorado State Rams, UTSA Roadrunners, UL Monroe Warhawks, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats and Mississippi State Bulldogs. They also have a neutral site game against the Oklahoma Sooners with the game being played in Dallas, which essentially makes it a home game.

They are going to be a top team in the nation and play extremely competitive football. Expect a lot of exciting plays when they enter the SEC to make it even tougher.

How will the 2024 Oklahoma Sooners look in the SEC?

The Oklahoma Sooners are struggling after losing a Heisman Trophy quarterback and their head coach to the USC Trojans in 2022. Currently on the slate on the road for 2024 are the Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels. At home will be games against the Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Tulane Green Wave and Temple Owls. They also have the neutral site game in Dallas against the Texas Longhorns.

This is going to be a tough start for the Sooners as the conference is going to beat them up for the first few seasons as they begin to recruit talent to compete with some of the top programs.

