The Rose Bowl has been shaken ahead of one of the greatest games of the year between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Michigan Wolverines. The winner of this game will progress to the College Football National Championship Game in 2023–24, while the loser will be sent home.

Mother Nature, on the other hand, is playing a role in this game, as a 4.1-magnitude earthquake has been reported to have struck southern California and the Los Angeles area.

With the Rose Bowl being played in Pasadena, California, this earthquake could make things interesting for tonight's game. However, the college football world is reacting to the earthquake ahead of the Rose Bowl matchup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Some people are using this as potential to pull off a joke about the CFP.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some people jokingly stated that they didn't feel the earthquake.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other people reacted, wondering if it was just the Rose Bowl parade rolling through.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, thankfully, there have not been any injuries or issues surrounding today's game due to the earthquake.

Also Read: Alabama vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 1 | Rose Bowl

Can this earthquake postpone the Rose Bowl game today?

The Rose Bowl being played in the Los Angeles area inside Pasadena means there are concerns regarding earthquakes. However, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake is not so strong that it would prevent the Rose Bowl game from happening.

The Los Angeles area is used to earthquakes, but nothing seems to be slowing down the game. With the game scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET, expect to see the stadium rumbling with excitement throughout the game.

Will this be the final game of either Nick Saban or Jim Harbaugh in college football?

While speculation of one or even both coaches in the Rose Bowl leaving college football is in the air, things would be interesting. Jim Harbaugh has the college football world on pins and needles to see if he will leave Michigan and jump to the NFL. Nick Saban has been rumored to potentially retire after the College Football Playoff.

However, until either man announces they are done with college football, expect them to return for the 2024 college football season with their respective programs.

Also Read: "Michigan is going to kick Alabama's A**": WWE legend Ric Flair couldn't hold back emotions for 2024 Rose Bowl as Jim Harbaugh's men look scary