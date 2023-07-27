Big Ten CB Rankings 2023: Speculating on the competition against Penn State's star CB Kelen King

The Big Ten is endowed with high-quality cornerbacks. Despite the exit of a number of them during the last NFL draft, several will be returning for the 2023 college football season. Let's take a look at the top five cornerbacks to watch out for in the Big Ten this season.

5. Quinton Newsome - Nebraska

Newsome is returning for his junior season off the back of an honorable All-Big Ten mention by Big Ten coaches last season. The 6-ft-1, 180-pound quarterback is hard to miss. After breaking up 10 passes last season, it is clear to see why he should be on this list. His flexibility and pace are the top qualities he adds to his physicality to make him a breaking force in the Huskies’ backfield.

Nebraska Huskies cornerback, Quinton Newsome

4. Denzel Burke - Ohio State

Burke’s injuries were a blight on his performance last season. But before his injury-plagued sophomore year, Burke was a delight to watch as a freshman in 2021.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback, Denzel Burke

Look for him to relaunch himself into the consciousness of the Buckeyes fans in 2023. He needs to remind fans of the Burke who pulled off a pick-six and broke up 12 passes in 2021. Anyone who watched him as a freshman knows he has all it takes.

3. Cooper DeJean - Iowa

DeJean is the present carrier of the emerging Iowa legacy of quality cornerbacks. Riley Moss left for the NFL earlier this year, and there are absolutely no worries about the Hawkeyes’ secondary.

Iowa Hawkeyes cornerback, Cooper DeJean

The 6-ft-1, 209-pound unmissable physique of the 20-year-old leaves nothing to be desired. He broke up eight opponent passes and intercepted five last season. He added to this stat an incredible three pick-sixes. You should look out for this lad.

2. Will Johnson - Michigan

Michigan’s secondary has played a massive part in the team’s impressive defensive performance. Johnson is resuming his sophomore year this season and is looking to build on the momentum of a thrilling freshman season.

Michigan Wolverines cornerback, Will Johnson

He has the talent to deliver, and he is on the right team in terms of the support available. Will he top his three interceptions and six breakups this season? You have to watch him to find out.

1. Kalen King - Penn State

King led the conference in pass breakups last season with a massive 18 breakups. That and three interceptions add up to a kind of stat that would catch the attention of any NFL team. While the Detroit-born star may make his way to the pro league in 2024, the Nittany Lions have him for the whole of the season. This can make all the difference in where they end up at the end of it.

The 2023 college football season is at hand, and you should not miss any of these exciting cornerbacks as they shine in the Big Ten.