Big Ten commish Tony Petitti rejects CFB Playoff expansion proposal with stern remarks at 2025 Media Days

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti and his fellow conference commissioners have been locked in negotiations regarding a potential expansion of the College Football Playoff field. The collegiate football game is fresh off a 12-team playoff from the 2024 season, and there's a chance that further changes may occur in the future.However, it's looking increasingly unlikely that the Big Ten will accept the current playoff expansion proposal in its current form. According to Ross Dellenger, Tony Petitti suggested there may not exist a data change to selection criteria that is satisfactory enough to support a 5+11. Petitti said:&quot;I’m just not sure how you make it better. The more teams you add, the more tough decisions you create. We’re going to give the committee more to do?&quot;While speaking at the Big Ten Media Days, Petitti was vocal about the conference's stance on maintaining the current playoff format. He pointed out that unless the power conferences agree to play the same amount of conference games (nine fixtures), then his position will likely remain the same.According to Yahoo Sports, the Big Ten remains in support of a playoff structure with additional automatic access spots, as opposed to the proposed “5+11” format, which features more at-large selections. It remains to be seen whether the conferences reach a compromise in the near future.Four Big Ten teams made 2024 expanded College Football PlayoffsThe Big Ten took advantage of last season's expanded College Football Playoff, with four of its teams making the postseason. The Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Indiana Hoosiers and Ohio State Buckeyes made the 12-team playoffs.The Ducks had a flawless regular season, winning 13 games on their way to the later stages. However, they were eliminated from national championship contention by the Buckeyes.The Nittany Lions, too, had an impressive regular season, amassing 11 wins. However, their journey to a title was curtailed by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Hoosiers racked up 11 wins in the regular season. The Fighting Irish ended their playoff dreams.The Buckeyes reached the national championship game and defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to make it back-to-back national championships for Big Ten teams.