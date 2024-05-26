Big Ten expansion: 3 teams Tony Petitti can target from P5 conferences in latest wave of conference realignment

The Big Ten has been focused on growing its members and expanding across the continental United States as it has teams from the East Coast to the West Coast. However, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti could continue to expand the conference further and add some incredible programs under the umbrella as programs are looking to join one of the premier conferences in college athletics.

Let's take a look into a few programs that would make a lot of sense for the Big Ten to look at for different reasons.

Teams Tony Petitti could target in conference realignment

Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are going to be one of the top targets for the Big Ten as they are in a legal battle with the Atlantic Coast Conference as the school is trying to leave the conference.

Joining Tony Petitti's Big Ten would seemingly increase the amount of money FSU would get as a share and provide a new start for the Seminoles. The Big Ten would also get into a college football hotbed of recruiting in the state of Florida.

Clemson Tigers

The Clemson Tigers make a lot of sense for the Big Ten for the same reasons that the Florida State Seminoles do as they are in similar circumstances.

The university is in the midst of a lawsuit with the ACC, and with the school's success, expect the Big Ten to swoop in if Clemson is available. This also would give the conference a footprint in Southeastern Conference territory, which could help the Big Ten's appeal.

Oregon State Beavers

The Oregon State Beavers are one of two teams currently part of the Pac-12.

With the additions already of the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks, this could be a great addition to continue creating the West Coast hub for the Big Ten. The Big Ten After Dark show could have an additional game associated with it on the West Coast and also continue the natural rivalry with the Ducks.

Washington State Cougars

The Washington State Cougars are in a similar situation as the Oregon State Beavers as the last Pac-12 schools. While they want to maintain the conference, joining the Big Ten would likely be more financially rewarding and help their perceived value as well.

With the Big Ten After Dark possibly getting the same situation as Oregon State and helping the natural rivalry with the Washington Huskies, this would be a great option for Tony Petitti to explore.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are one of the most unique programs as they are an independent program outside of being part of the ACC for basketball.

Joining the Big Ten would likely mean a significant increase in their television rights compared to remaining independent. Their scheduling would also become relatively simpler, and their schedule would become easier as a result of the conference schedule. The College Football Playoff committee would look at Notre Dame more fondly, and the Fighting Irish could get one of the four top seeds with a first-round bye if they were to win the conference.

It seems like a logical move for both sides if Notre Dame is willing to forego its independent status.