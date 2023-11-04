Big Ten Football Injury Report Week 10: Latest Updates on Emeka Egbuka, Cade McNamara & more

The Big Ten Conference has some serious contenders right now with two of the spots in the College Football Playoff coming from this league. However, injuries are a bit of a concern going forward as some significant pieces are going to be hampered in Week 10 due to injuries.

Let's take a look at some of the Big Ten injury reports before kickoff as it can drastically change the look of how some of the bigger games can wind up.

Big Ten Football Injury Report Week 9

Emeka Egbuka, WR (Ohio State)

Maryland v Ohio State

Junior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has missed the previous three games for the Ohio State Buckeyes but that looks set to end today. He was dealing with a leg injury but Ohio State coach Ryan Day stated that Egbuka was a full participant this week in practice. Egbuka was cleared last week but held out for precautionary concerns and should be good to go here.

Emeka Egbuka has been dealing with injuries but played well on the field as the second option behind Marvin Harrison Jr. On the year, Egbuka has 22 catches for 303 yards (13.8 yards per reception) with 3 touchdown receptions.

Cade McNamara, QB (Iowa Hawkeyes)

Iowa v Penn State

Cade McNamara tore his ACL in his game against the Michigan State Spartans back on Sept. 30. He will be out for the remainder of the season for the Iowa Hawkeyes and plans to return to the field in 2024. On the season, he struggled, going 46-of-90 (51.1 completion percentage) for 505 yards with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

This injury was a huge blow to the Hawkeyes' offense and will be something to monitor going into next season.

Braelon Allen, RB (Wisconsin)

Wisconsin Illinois Football

Wisconsin Badgers junior running back Braelon Allen popped up on the injury report and was questionable to play against the Indiana Hoosiers this week. He is dealing with an ankle injury and reports have just emerged stating he will not be playing today.

Allen has been doing well throughout the season as he has posted 130 rushing attempts for 754 yards (5.8 yards per carry) with 8 rushing touchdowns and 24 catches for 96 yards (4.0 yards per reception). His absence will be felt deeply today in this Big Ten battle.