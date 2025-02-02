Big Ten football recruiting: Top 10 players to watch out for in 2025 ahead of National Signing Day

Off a second straight CFP championship, the Big Ten intends to seek more excellence. The league's next round of future stars is already on the way.

While traditional Signing Day in February used to house all the upcoming college football talent, most players are long gone in the new Early Signing Period. The few who aren't mostly land on Group of Five rosters.

However, the Big Ten has reloaded with outstanding young talent. The league is adding a bumper croup of new stars for 2025. Sure, most of them already signed, and many even already enrolled at their new collegiate homes.

Here's a rundown of the league's top 10 recruits, their status, and what to watch for in the upcoming college football season from each.

Top 10 Big Ten 2025 recruits

Dan Lanning has added three of the Big Ten's top 10 recruits to his 2025 roster. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#10 Husan Longstreet, USC QB

A dual-threat in-state recruit, Longstreet was a late add by the Trojans. He was committed to Texas A&M but flipped to USC and signed with the Trojans two weeks later.

He hasn't yet enrolled. Longstreet is just over 6-foot-1 and is still a bit raw as a passer. His brother, Kevin, played defensive back at Louisville.

#9 Iose Epenesa, Iowa DL

Epenesa is a 6-foot-4 defensive lineman from Illinois. He's a high-motor prospect, who signed with Iowa in December, but didn't yet enroll.

A track and basketball standout in high school, Epenesa will probably need to hone his strength in the weight room. Epenesa's brother, A.J., also played at Iowa and was a second-round NFL Draft pick in 2020. Little brother could follow the same path.

#8 Trey McNutt, Oregon S

McNutt is one of the nation's top safety prospects despite being just 17. He hails from the Cleveland area, and the 6-foot safety not only signed with the Ducks in December, but already enrolled at the school.

McNutt was a track guy but is enough of an old-school football guy that he projects as a safety and not a corner. He will bring the hitting and could play early at Oregon.

#7 Andrew Babalola, Michigan OL

A 6-foot-6 offensive tackle who's still pretty new to football, Babalola has a world of potential. He hails from Kansas, and both signed with Michigan and enrolled with the school.

While Babalola comes from a basketball background, his body and athleticism make him a threat to become a next-level tackle in short order. With his early enrollment, it will be interesting to see how much he sees the field in 2025.

#6 Quincy Porter, Ohio State WR

A 6-foot-3 receiver from New Jersey, Porter signed with the Buckeyes in December, but has not yet enrolled.

He was both a two-way standout in high school football and a track standout. Porter's height and long wingspan make him a potential immediate impact player for the Buckeyes.

#5 Na'eem Offord, Oregon CB

A 6-foot-1 corner from Alabama, Offord was part of a last minute recruiting power play. He decommitted from Ohio State on Signing Day and chose the Ducks to play with his half-brother, Tulane RB transfer Makhi Hughes.

A track standout who did not enroll early at Oregon, Offord figures to see pretty early playing time as a Duck in the secondary or at least on special teams, as a future Big Ten star.

#4 Dakorien Moore, Oregon WR

Arguably the nation's top receiver prospect, the 5-foot-11 Moore is a Texas product who committed early to Oregon. He signed with the Ducks but hasn't yet enrolled in the school.

A top track standout, Moore played with Alabama QB signee Keelon Russell in high school. He might have to add strength but seems like a player capable of day one playing time, even in the Big Ten.

#3 Tavien St. Clair, Ohio State QB

A 6-foot-4 in-state recruit, St. Clair has impressive tools. He didn't play at a very high level of competition in high school but has all the athletic tools for stardom.

St. Clar signed with Ohio State in December but didn't yet enroll. St. Clair is a pocket passer but one with mobility and the ability to create on the move. He might take a little while but could be a star at Ohio State.

#2 Devin Sanchez, Ohio State CB

A 6-foot-2 corner from Texas, Sanchez is the son of two college athletes. He chose Ohio State early and signed with the Big Ten and the Buckeyes but didn't enroll early.

A speedy track star, Sanchez figures to see early playing time not only on defense, but also on special teams, where he has game-breaking return skills.

#1 Bryce Underwood, Michigan QB

One of the most highly regarded recruits in memory, Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to the in-state Wolverines just before the Early Signing Day.

A 6-foot-3 passer, Underwood not only signed early but has enrolled. He's hoping to pull a Dylan Raiola-like transition and see the field immediately in college. Don't bet against him.

