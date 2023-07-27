Big Ten WR Rankings 2023: Marvin Harrison Jr., Tyrese Chambers, Corey Crooms Jr. and more make the cut

There are a lot of special Big Ten WRs throughout the conference that are going to shine this season. With some of the best passing offenses in college football, there are going to be some wide receivers that provide some incredible numbers.

Today, we are going to be ranking the top five Big Ten WRs and discussing exactly why they should be threats for this season and potentially beyond.

5. Corey Crooms Jr, Minnesota

The first player on the list is a transfer from Western Michigan after four seasons. He played and was one of the best Mid-American wide receivers as he finished the last two seasons with 101 receptions for 1,582 yards (15.7 yards per catch) with 11 touchdowns.

Crooms Jr is going to be a solid player that is not afraid to play in the middle of the field. He has the ability to get a quick first few steps and find himself wide open in this Golden Gophers offense.

4. Tyrese Chambers, Maryland

Another new Big Ten WR is Maryland's Tyrese Chambers. He transferred from Florida International and has shown what he can do with a strong quarterback. In 2021 as a sophomore, he finished with 45 catches for 1,074 yards (23.9 yards per reception) and nine touchdowns. With quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa under center, Chambers should be set to have a similar season to 2021 and dominate defenses.

3. Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Isaiah Williams has transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver and has shown the ability to dominate. In his two seasons out wide, Williams has 142 receptions for 1,249 yards (9.5 yards per catch) with nine touchdowns through the air. He knows the offensive system and should be great this season as a 5-10, 180-pound star.

2. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is coming off a stellar 2022 season as he had 74 catches for 1,151 yards (15.6 yards per reception) with 10 touchdowns. He has shown the ability to show versatility throughout the offensive scheme.

He has shown the ability to dominate and has elite hands while also dominating after the catch as well. He has a great size at 6-1, 203-pounds, and should do extremely well in head coach Ryan Day's system.

Best Big Ten WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr really rose to prominence last season as he recorded 77 catches for 1,263 yards (16.4 yards per reception) with 14 touchdowns for Ohio State. Harrison has shown the mindset of an elite wide receiver just like his father. Without an elite quarterback in the Buckeyes' system, he will make the offense look as dominant as ever with the best Big Ten WR heading into the season.