“Biggest douchebag in CFB”: Brian Kelly faces fans wrath amid Greg Brook’s lawsuit

LSU head coach Brian Kelly is under fire after former Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. filed a lawsuit against the university, accusing the program of medical negligence and a lack of support during his critical health crisis.

According to Bleacher Report, the lawsuit, filed in East Baton Rouge Parish and obtained by Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, claims LSU coaches pressured Brooks about his starting job while he was ill. It also alleges that team trainers failed to properly diagnose his condition and delayed referring him to a neurological specialist for weeks.

Kelly addressed the controversy on Wednesday, pushing back against accusations that he showed little concern for Brooks' well-being after the defensive back underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor.

He said during a press conference initially set to discuss transfer players:

“You can question me as a football coach,” Kelly said [H/t Eldorado News]. “You can question me in terms of the things that we do on the field.

“But off the field, as a parent, as a husband, as somebody that is actively involved in every community that I’ve been involved with, this is where the line is drawn with me."

The backlash intensified on social media, with Alabama insider Courtney McKinney tweeting:

“Ok, it’s safe to say we were all right about Brian Kelly being a massive POS, right?”

Fans on X piled on:

“He is the biggest douchebag in CFB,” a fan wrote.

“Some of us have known this since his GVSU days,” another wrote.

“Always has been. Have no idea why anyone would play for the guy?” one wrote.

“He got a kid killed at ND, and if everything in here is true he shouldn't be coaching anymore,” another wrote.

“He’s been a massive POS for a long time and well before now. Remember when his decision led to the death of a football student manger while at Notre Dame?” a fan wrote.

“Couldn’t be more wrong. Instead of just spewing a false narrative, why not go to ground zero and uncover what’s really going on. Doing crap like this makes YOU the pos,” another fan wrote.

Brian Kelly responded to accusations made by Greg Brooks Jr.'s father

Brian Kelly responded to accusations made by Greg Brooks Jr.'s father in a "Good Morning America" interview, where Brooks Sr. alleged that Kelly and his staff have not supported Greg since his brain tumor surgery in September 2023.

"My son almost lost his life. Coach, where were you?" Brooks Sr. said. "Forget about football. Pick up the phone and say you love the kid, man."

Brooks Sr. also mentioned a lawsuit against LSU and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, claiming to have mishandled events leading to Greg's diagnosis. Kelly said that it was "factually incorrect" to say he wasn't there for Greg:

“It is factually incorrect to state that I was not there by Greg’s side through this ordeal. I was there on multiple occasions,” Kelly said. “We had somebody from my staff that was there virtually every single day.”

He conveyed his and the university's care and support for Greg Jr.. Kelly defended his character:

“It rattled me that somebody could possibly be so factually incorrect in stating that I was not part of Greg Brooks Jr.’s care and support,” Kelly added. “The support was the entire university, the entire community. I needed to make sure that record was clear.”

Brian Kelly clarified that while he welcomes criticism about his coaching, Kelly draws the line at accusations regarding his care for players. The LSU coach felt it was crucial to address the allegations against his integrity and character.

