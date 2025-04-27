  • home icon
Bill Belichick reveals main reason behind Robert Kraft's absence from his book

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 27, 2025 21:18 GMT
Bill Belichick reveals main reason behind Robert Kraft&rsquo;s absence from his book
Bill Belichick reveals main reason behind Robert Kraft’s absence from his book

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft will forever be linked. The duo and Tom Brady are the main protagonists of the New England Patriots' dynasty, which dominated the NFL for over two decades.

Robert Kraft hired Belichick in 2000, and the rest is history. However, the duo were rumored not to see eye to eye regarding the way Tom Brady's departure was handled in 2020. Belichick was subsequently relieved of his head coach duties in 2023.

A few years later, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach released the book "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football." One notable aspect of the book was Robert Kraft's absence from the fine print.

During an interview with "Sunday Morning," Belichick was asked about the reason for Kraft's absence. He said,

"Well, again, it's about my life lessons in football, and it's really about the ones I experienced directly."

When asked about Kraft not being in the acknowledgements section, he said,

"Correct."

Bill Belichick concluded by stating that the decision to part ways with the New England Patriots was a mutual one with the team's billionaire owner. He did not agree with the assertion that Kraft fired him from a position he held for over two decades.

What's next for Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft?

Bill Belichick is set to coach the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2025 college football season. It's his first head coaching job since he left the New England Patriots.

Furthermore, this is the first time the legendary head coach has taken a job in college football. His experience is exclusively in the NFL, where he has won titles as a defensive coordinator and head coach. Belichick will look to push for national championship glory with a Tar Heels side buoyed by his arrival.

Robert Kraft is fresh off a productive 2025 draft that saw the Patriots address most of their needs. The team will now look to improve on its 4-13 record from the 2024 season.

Kraft hired one of Belichick's former Patriots stars, Mike Vrabel, as the coach and the team will enter the 2025 campaign with significantly higher expectations. All eyes will be on the New England Patriots as they look to make the playoffs for the first time in the post-Bill Belichick era.

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
