Bill O'Brien salary: What is the net worth of Boston College HC in 2024?

Boston College Eagles coach Bill O'Brien has had a chaotic year already, taking the Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator job under coach Ryan Day before leaving for the Eagles job. It is his second head coaching job in college football after leading the Penn State Nittany Lions between 2012 and 2013.

According to College Football Network, O'Brien's base salary is pegged at $5 million, but since Boston College is a private institution, the specific details about the incentives and contract length have not been released. Nonetheless, the longtime coach has a net worth of $7 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

During an interview with ESPN, O'Brien sounded enthusiastic about the prospect of taking on the Eagles job.

"We're not moving," O'Brien said. "We love it here. [Wife] Colleen went to school here. You've heard me say this a lot -- I love the job. People say, 'Well, BC is a tough job.' Every job I've had is tough. All jobs, all football jobs are tough, but they pay well and they're fun jobs. And it's like Bill Belichick used to say, 'It beats working.'"

Bill O'Brien takes on the challenge at Boston College

The Boston College Eagles are not one of the elite sides in the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference), which is loaded with teams like the Florida State Seminoles and Clemson Tigers.

When Bill O'Brien took over a reeling Penn State Nittany Lions in 2012, he guided them to a 15-9 record during his two-year stint. His extensive experience in both the NFL and in college football under retired Alabama coach Nick Saban will give hope to Eagles fans that he can turn their team's fortunes around.

During an interview with ESPN, he outlined his vision for the program and how he would compete in such a loaded conference.

"I really think that this is a place where you can win consistently -- I really have a strong belief in that," O'Brien said. "If you have a bunch of guys that really take pride in representing BC, you've got good football players, you've got a really good quarterback, you got a couple special players on the roster, and then a bunch of guys that are just tough hard-nosed guys. You can win."

Bill O'Brien has the required pedigree from working with some of the best coaches in football like Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots and Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

