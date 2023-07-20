Billy Napier Salary: How much does Florida Gators HC make? Contract details, net worth, and more

Florida’s Billy Napier is under one of the most lucrative contracts in the SEC. Napier was hired to coach the Florida Gators after the 2021 regular season. He coached Louisiana's Ragin’ Cajuns from 2018 to 2021.

Napier’s contract with Florida is slated to run from through January 2029. The dea; guarantees him an earning of $51.8 million over seven years. He receives a base salary of $7.1 million each year.

Additionally, he cano increase his income through bonuses. These bonuses are determined by performance, such as making the College Football Playoff or winning the Southeastern Conference championship.

No official record of Napier’s net worth is available, but he is estimated by a website, thefamousdata.com, to be worth $10 million.

His present deal at UF is a huge improvement to what he earned at Louisiana, where he was paid $2.5 million annually. But it comes with greater expectations as well since Florida has a rich history of winning.

Billy Napier's coaching career in a nutshell

Billy Napier’s career is on a steady rise and so is his reputation among college football coaches. He has proven himself as a winner who is equipped for success. His contract with Florida signals a mutual long-term commitment to replicate the successes the Gators once had.

He started his career at Clemson as a graduate assistant before being hired as the quarterbacks coach at South Carolina State. He returned to Clemson after a year to assume a role as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.

He next worked with Nick Saban at Alabama as an offensive analyst. From Alabama, he moved to Colorado State as a quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach. But he was soon on the move again, this time to Florida State to join Jimbo Fisher. His tenure at Florida State ended as quickly as it had started when Saban took him to Alabama again as wide receivers coach.

Billy Napier spent four years at Alabama. After his second stint with Saban, he received an offer from Arizona State. He was handed his first head coaching job at Louisiana. The excellent job he did at Louisiana made him noticed, and by the end of the 2021 regular season, Florida came knocking.

Although he’s off to a slow start, he is backed by the university officials.

