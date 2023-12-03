Blake Corum nose injury: Why Michigan RB wears a bandage on his nose

Running back Blake Corum of the Michigan Wolverines has been one of the most agile players in all of college football. However, he has recently been seen sporting a bandage on nose during games and people have been wondering why that is.

Corum suffered a nose injury during the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions a few weeks ago. The injury was shown as his nose was all ripped up due to the player's physical nature. In that game, he finished with 26 rushing attempts for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Warning, the tweet shown below includes the bloody injury on Blake Corum's face with a bandage, so viewer discretion is advised.

The nose injury had not healed as of the Ohio State Buckeyes game last week, but the bleeding was noticeably much lesser with Corum wearing a bandage to cover up the skin.

There has been no official injury for him that has claimed it to be a broken nose or anything very severe.

Is Blake Corum the key to the Michigan Wolverines' success?

When people think about why the Michigan Wolverines are so successful, coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback JJ McCarthy or the team's outstanding defense comes to mind. However, the key to success has been star running back Blake Corum.

This season, the RB has 202 rushing attempts for 976 yards (4.8 yards per carry) with a NCAA-best 22 rushing touchdowns. He has even shown the ability to be a reliable pass-catching back to the point where he play in the NFL at an elite level.

For now, the player continues to dominate the line of scrimmage and fight for extra yards, moving the chains for the Wolverines.

According to Pro Football Focus, Corum averages 2.56 yards after contact and is excelling at absorbing the first hit and staying on his feet. That is the difference between a second-and-nine and a second-and-five.

That opens up the rest of the playbook during a series and makes the opposing defense have to be on their toes and opens up the play-action passing game for JJ McCarthy. It also helps chew the clock for the Wolverines and keep the defense rested.

Corum is the team's MVP and should be viewed as such.