Bo Nix vs. Jayden Daniels statistical comparison in 2023

Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels have been named as finalists for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. The two quarterbacks were announced alongside Michael Penix Jr. and Marvin Harrison Jr.

According to several Sportsbooks, Oregon's Nix is considered the favorite for the Heisman Trophy slightly edging LSU's Daniels.

With Saturday, the date when a winner will be announced, getting closer, let's examine the statistical comparison between the two.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Bo Nix vs. Jayden Daniels stats

Completion percentage

Bo Nix completed 336 of his 435 pass attempts, equating to 77.2% completion, the best rate in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Jayden Daniels, on the other hand, completed 236 of 327 (72.2%).

Passing yards

Bo Nix threw for an impressive 4,145 yards, which is the second-highest in the FBS. He averaged 9.5 yards per throw as he led the Ducks to the Pac-12 championship game.

Jayden Daniels, on the other hand, threw for 3,812 for LSU, which ranks him third in the FBS. He averaged 11.7 yards per throw, which is the best throwing average in the FBS.

Passing touchdowns

Bo Nix threw for an outstanding 40 touchdowns for the Oregon Ducks

Jayden Daniels matched the feat by also throwing for 40 TDs.

Interceptions

Despite his high number of passing attempts yards recorded, Bo Nix only threw three interceptions.

On the other hand, Jayden Daniels stood close in this stat as he threw four.

Rushing yards

Bo Nix has rushed for 228 yards on 89 carries. The Ducks' signal-caller averages 5.7 yards per carry.

On the other hand, Jayden Daniels further built on his reputation as a dual-threat quarterback by rushing for 1,134 yards in 135 carries. That's an average of 8.4 ypc.

Rushing Touchdowns

Bo Nix scored six rushing touchdowns. Jayden Daniels, on the flip side, scored 10.

Sacks

Bo Nix was sacked just five times, showcasing his route navigation skills and the prowess of his offensive line.

Jayden Daniels, on the other hand, was sacked 22 times. This is evident considering his constant rushing decisions.

Bo Nix came to the Pac-12 school after transferring from Auburn in the SEC, while Daniels went from Arizona State in the Pac-12 to LSU in the SEC.

Jayden Daniels has already been named the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner last week and was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press on Tuesday.