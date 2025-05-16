Boise State Football Recruiting Tracker: Every Commit, Offer & Visit (2026–2027) 

After making it to the initial expanded College Football Playoff, the Boise State Broncos are looking to keep competing for a spot in the playoff in 2026 and beyond and have already started working with the class of 2026.
Boise State Broncos 2026 Football Recruiting Overview
With seven players already recruited to the roster, Boise State is preparing its roster for future seasons. So far, all seven players recruited by Boise are 3-star prospects.
Cornerback Terrious Favors, linebacker LaGary Mitchell, wide receiver AJ Logan and quarterback Bryson Beaver are among the highlights of Spencer Danielson's recruiting class so far.
The school has dished out 107 offers, and while larger programs will likely take some of the bigger names, Boise State has traditionally done a good job of finding hidden talent.
Top Commits
#1. Terrious Favors, Cornerback
The No. 96 cornerback in 247 Sports composite ranking, Terrious Favors, is one of the top commits of the class of 2026 for the Broncos so far. He will likely be a depth player for a couple of seasons before he earns more playing time at Boise.
#2. LaGary Mitchell, Linebacker
A 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker from Meridian, Maryland, LaGary Mitchell could eventually anchor the defense. Three of Boise State's six linebackers on the roster are seniors, so they need to add younger bodies to the position.
#3. Bryson Beaver, Quarterback
While Maddux Madsen is expected to be the starter for the next two seasons, there is little depth at quarterback for the Broncos. Bryson Beaver is the No. 86 signal caller according to the composite rankings. He will likely have at least a season to develop.
Notable Offers
#1. Jackson Taylor, Quarterback
While Bryson Beaver has already committed to the Broncos, they could still add another body to the quarterback room. Jackson Taylor is the No. 39 quarterback in the class and is believed to be strongly considering Boise State as a destination.
#2. Victor Santino, Running Back
After Ashton Jeanty's extraordinary career at Boise, some other top running backs are also considering the program as a possible landing spot. Victor Santino is the 27th running back in the class. The Broncos have little depth at running back for 2026, so this is a position to watch.
#3. LaMarcus Bell, Running Back
Same as Santino, LaMarcus Bell is a player to watch. The Lake Oswego High School product is ranked No. 58 in the nation at his position but could contribute to Boise State's system.
#4. Jack Sievers, Tight End
The Archbishop Murphy tight end has ideal size for the position at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds. He is considered the No. 38 tight end in the class and could contribute immediately in Boise.
#5. Jeron Jones, Cornerback
The 6-foot, 165-pound cornerback is ranked No. 33 in the nation. The Mission Viejo, California, native is also on the radar of programs like Tennessee, Washington and Arizona State, so Spencer Danielson and his staff will have to battle to get him to Boise. However, the player still has the Broncos among his likely destinations.
Boise State football recent visits 2025
Spencer Danielson has been busy landing visits from recruits. The Broncos have booked at least 40 visits in the next month and a half, starting with three-star quarterback Tradon Bessinger, who will visit on Friday.
Other notable visits include Jackson Taylor, athlete Lance McGee and running back Sean Morris.
