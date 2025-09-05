Boise State vs. Eastern Washington projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025-26 College football season

  • home icon
Modified Sep 05, 2025 18:53 GMT
NCAA Football: Boise State at South Florida - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Boise State at South Florida - Source: Imagn

Boise State vs. Eastern Washington is one of the Week 2 games with so much at stake for the two sides. The Broncos fell to a 34-7 defeat against South Florida in their season opener. Similarly, the Eagles were beaten 31-21 by Incarnate Word, making Friday’s game a must-win for both teams.

Ahead of the clash set to kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET, below are the projected starting lineups.

Boise State vs. Eastern Washington projected starting lineup for Week 2

Boise State’s projected starting lineup

Below are Boise State’s projected starters on offense against Eastern Washington:

Position

Starter

WR-X

Chris Marshall

WR-Z

Ben Ford

WR-H

Latrell Caples

LT

Kage Casey

LG

Jason Steele

C

Mason Randolph

RG

Roger Carreon

RT

Daylon Metoyer

TE

Matt Lauter

QB

Maddux Madsen

RB

Malik Sherrod

Below are Boise State’s projected starters on defense against Eastern Washington:

Position

Starters

LDE

Max Stege

NT

David Latu

DT

Braxton Fely

RDE

Jayden Virgin-Morgan

WLB

Jake Ripp

MLB

Marco Notrainni

LCB

A’marion Mc

SS

Zion Washington

FS

Ty Benefield

RCB

Jeremiah Earby

NB

Davon Banks

Below are Boise State’s projected starters on special teams against Eastern Washington:

Position

Starters

K

Soren McKee

S

Oscar Dracup

Eastern Washington’s projected starting lineup

Below are Eastern Washington’s projected starters on offense against Boise State:

Position

Starter

WR-X

Nolan Ulm

WR-Z

Jaxon Branch

WR-H

Noah Cronquist

LT

Dylan Conner

LG

Aidan Corning

C

Mark Johnson

RG

Kyle Stahlecker

RT

Gavin Allen

TE

Landon Cooper

QB

Jared Taylor

RB

Malik Dotson

Below are Eastern Washington’s projected starters on defense against Boise State:

Position

Starters

LDE

Tylin Jackson

DE

Jaden Radke

DT

Justis La’ulu

RDE

Deshawn Misa

WLB

Myles Mayovsky

MLB

Read Sunn

LCB

Jonathan Landry

DB

Mckel Broussard

DB

Ambrose Marsh

S

Drew Carter

S

Jaylon Jenkins

Below are Eastern Miami’s projected starters on special teams against Boise State:

Position

Starters

K

Soren McKee

P

Oscar Dracup

Boise State vs. Eastern Washington prediction

Surmounting Boise State’s defense will be Eastern Washington’s biggest challenge on Friday. Even in their Week 1 loss, the Broncos' defense still managed to hold Southern Florida to just above 300 total yards. Meanwhile, Jared Taylor may find it hard to get through long drives, especially on the Broncos’ home turf.

While the Eagles’ quarterback can hold his own, he has limitations that can’t be overlooked. Add that to the fact that the Broncos are on an 11-0 run at home, thanks to a defense that sets the tempo for the opposing offense.

However, Boise State will also need Madsen to be competent on offense. In addition to its efficient defense, Boise State will also depend greatly on its speed to wear the Eagles out. A win sealed late into the game is predicted for the Broncos.

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

