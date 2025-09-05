Boise State vs. Eastern Washington projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025-26 College football season
Boise State vs. Eastern Washington is one of the Week 2 games with so much at stake for the two sides. The Broncos fell to a 34-7 defeat against South Florida in their season opener. Similarly, the Eagles were beaten 31-21 by Incarnate Word, making Friday’s game a must-win for both teams.
Ahead of the clash set to kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET, below are the projected starting lineups.
Boise State vs. Eastern Washington projected starting lineup for Week 2
Below are Boise State’s projected starters on offense against Eastern Washington:
Position
Starter
WR-X
Chris Marshall
WR-Z
Ben Ford
WR-H
Latrell Caples
LT
Kage Casey
LG
Jason Steele
C
Mason Randolph
RG
Roger Carreon
RT
Daylon Metoyer
TE
Matt Lauter
QB
Maddux Madsen
RB
Malik Sherrod
Below are Boise State’s projected starters on defense against Eastern Washington:
Position
Starters
LDE
Max Stege
NT
David Latu
DT
Braxton Fely
RDE
Jayden Virgin-Morgan
WLB
Jake Ripp
MLB
Marco Notrainni
LCB
A’marion Mc
SS
Zion Washington
FS
Ty Benefield
RCB
Jeremiah Earby
NB
Davon Banks
Below are Boise State’s projected starters on special teams against Eastern Washington:
Position
Starters
K
Soren McKee
S
Oscar Dracup
Eastern Washington’s projected starting lineup
Below are Eastern Washington’s projected starters on offense against Boise State:
Position
Starter
WR-X
Nolan Ulm
WR-Z
Jaxon Branch
WR-H
Noah Cronquist
LT
Dylan Conner
LG
Aidan Corning
C
Mark Johnson
RG
Kyle Stahlecker
RT
Gavin Allen
TE
Landon Cooper
QB
Jared Taylor
RB
Malik Dotson
Below are Eastern Washington’s projected starters on defense against Boise State:
Position
Starters
LDE
Tylin Jackson
DE
Jaden Radke
DT
Justis La’ulu
RDE
Deshawn Misa
WLB
Myles Mayovsky
MLB
Read Sunn
LCB
Jonathan Landry
DB
Mckel Broussard
DB
Ambrose Marsh
S
Drew Carter
S
Jaylon Jenkins
Below are Eastern Miami’s projected starters on special teams against Boise State:
Position
Starters
K
Soren McKee
P
Oscar Dracup
Boise State vs. Eastern Washington prediction
Surmounting Boise State’s defense will be Eastern Washington’s biggest challenge on Friday. Even in their Week 1 loss, the Broncos' defense still managed to hold Southern Florida to just above 300 total yards. Meanwhile, Jared Taylor may find it hard to get through long drives, especially on the Broncos’ home turf.
While the Eagles’ quarterback can hold his own, he has limitations that can’t be overlooked. Add that to the fact that the Broncos are on an 11-0 run at home, thanks to a defense that sets the tempo for the opposing offense.
However, Boise State will also need Madsen to be competent on offense. In addition to its efficient defense, Boise State will also depend greatly on its speed to wear the Eagles out. A win sealed late into the game is predicted for the Broncos.
