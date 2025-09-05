Boise State vs. Eastern Washington projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 2| 2025-26 College football season

Boise State vs. Eastern Washington is one of the Week 2 games with so much at stake for the two sides. The Broncos fell to a 34-7 defeat against South Florida in their season opener. Similarly, the Eagles were beaten 31-21 by Incarnate Word, making Friday’s game a must-win for both teams.

Ahead of the clash set to kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET, below are the projected starting lineups.

Boise State vs. Eastern Washington projected starting lineup for Week 2

Boise State’s projected starting lineup

Below are Boise State’s projected starters on offense against Eastern Washington:

Position Starter WR-X Chris Marshall WR-Z Ben Ford WR-H Latrell Caples LT Kage Casey LG Jason Steele C Mason Randolph RG Roger Carreon RT Daylon Metoyer TE Matt Lauter QB Maddux Madsen RB Malik Sherrod

Below are Boise State’s projected starters on defense against Eastern Washington:

Position Starters LDE Max Stege NT David Latu DT Braxton Fely RDE Jayden Virgin-Morgan WLB Jake Ripp MLB Marco Notrainni LCB A’marion Mc SS Zion Washington FS Ty Benefield RCB Jeremiah Earby NB Davon Banks

Below are Boise State’s projected starters on special teams against Eastern Washington:

Position Starters K Soren McKee S Oscar Dracup

Eastern Washington’s projected starting lineup

Below are Eastern Washington’s projected starters on offense against Boise State:

Position Starter WR-X Nolan Ulm WR-Z Jaxon Branch WR-H Noah Cronquist LT Dylan Conner LG Aidan Corning C Mark Johnson RG Kyle Stahlecker RT Gavin Allen TE Landon Cooper QB Jared Taylor RB Malik Dotson

Below are Eastern Washington’s projected starters on defense against Boise State:

Position Starters LDE Tylin Jackson DE Jaden Radke DT Justis La’ulu RDE Deshawn Misa WLB Myles Mayovsky MLB Read Sunn LCB Jonathan Landry DB Mckel Broussard DB Ambrose Marsh S Drew Carter S Jaylon Jenkins

Below are Eastern Miami’s projected starters on special teams against Boise State:

Position Starters K Soren McKee P Oscar Dracup

Boise State vs. Eastern Washington prediction

Surmounting Boise State’s defense will be Eastern Washington’s biggest challenge on Friday. Even in their Week 1 loss, the Broncos' defense still managed to hold Southern Florida to just above 300 total yards. Meanwhile, Jared Taylor may find it hard to get through long drives, especially on the Broncos’ home turf.

While the Eagles’ quarterback can hold his own, he has limitations that can’t be overlooked. Add that to the fact that the Broncos are on an 11-0 run at home, thanks to a defense that sets the tempo for the opposing offense.

However, Boise State will also need Madsen to be competent on offense. In addition to its efficient defense, Boise State will also depend greatly on its speed to wear the Eagles out. A win sealed late into the game is predicted for the Broncos.

