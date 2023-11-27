Boise State vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds and Picks - December - 2 | Mountain West Championship 2023

We have the Mountain West Conference Championship Game on Saturday afternoon as the Boise State Broncos and the UNLV Rebels.

The Broncos (7-5, 6-2 in Mountain West) are riding a three-game winning streak after a 27-18 road win on Saturday against the Air Force Falcons. The Rebels (9-3, 6-2), meanwhile, are looking to bounce back after a 37-31 home loss against the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday.

Boise State vs UNLV game details

Fixture: Boise State Broncos (7-5, 6-2) vs. UNLV Rebels (9-3, 6-2)

Date and Time: December 2, 2023, at 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Boise State vs. UNLV betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Boise State Broncos -2.5 (-110) Over 58 (-110) -142 UNLV Rebels +2.5 (-110) Under 58 (-110) +120

Boise State vs UNLV picks

The Boise State Broncos have been running the football extremely well throughout the season, as they are 11th in the country with 207.7 rushing yards per game thus far.

Sophomore running back Ashton Jeanty has been doing extremely well this year, as he has 183 rushing attempts for 1,113 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and 13 rushing touchdowns.

With five rushing touchdowns in his last four games, expect Jeanty to run the football into the end zone in the conference championship game.

The UNLV Rebels also run the football at a great level throughout the season as they are currently 28th in college football with 187.8 rushing yards per game.

Senior running back Vincent Davis Jr. has led the way as he has 118 carries for 667 yards (5.7 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns.

With fewer than 90 rushing yards in each of his last five games, expect the under in Davis Jr's rushing yards in this matchup.

Boise State vs UNLV key injuries

Boise State

Linebacker Marco Notarainni: Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Chase Penry: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Shea Whiting: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Tyler Crowe: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Defensive end Demitri Washington: Undisclosed (OUT)

Quarterback Maddux Madsen: Leg (OUT)

Wide receiver Stefan Cobbs: Undisclosed (OUT)

Wide receiver Latrell Caples: Leg (OUT)

UNLV

Defensive back Jerrae Williams: Foot (OUT)

Boise State vs UNLV head-to-head

The Boise State Broncos and the UNLV Rebels face off for the 12th time in the history of their programs.

The Broncos have dominated this series as they have won eight of the 11 games, including each of the previous six games. Their most recent game was back in 2019 where Boise State picked up a 38-13 road win.

Boise State vs. UNLV prediction

The UNLV Rebels have the better quarterback in freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava and have had a better offensive team throughout the season.

This game should be close and go with the UNLV Rebels to win the Mountain West Conference Championship Game after making the game due to a computer tiebreaker.

Prediction: UNLV Rebels +2.5