Boston College football coaching search: Who is the interim head coach of the Eagles?

Boston College announced the exit of coach Jeff Hafley from its football program on Wednesday after four year. Hafley is transitioning to the NFL to become the next defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

The move by Hafley has created a need for the Eagles to find a new coach ahead of the 2024 college football season. The athletic department has put in place an interim coach in place as it continues its search for Hafley’s successor.

Let's take a look at the interim coach of Boston College.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Who is Boston College's interim coach

Paul Rhoads has been hired as the interim coach for the Boston College football team while a search to find a permanent coach is underway. Rhoads has a lot of experience in the landscape, having worked across different programs in over three decades.

He joined the Eagles coaching staff ahead of the 2023 college football season as an outside linebacker coach. Rhoads had his college playing career at Missouri Western as a defensive back from 1985 to 1988 before embarking on a coaching career after graduation.

Rhoads started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Utah State in 1989. He has since worked for several programs as a defensive back coach or defensive coordinator. He had his only head coaching stint at Iowa State from 2009 to 2015.

During his coaching career, he has worked as an assistant in programs like Ohio State, Auburn, Arkansas, UCLA and Arizona, among others.

Jeff Hafley’s transition to the NFL

Jeff Hafley took over at Boston College in 2020 after a season as Ohio State's defensive coordinator. He's leaving the program after four seasons to team up with the Green Bay Packers, marking a return to the NFL after stints as an assistant.

“I loved my four years at Boston College,” Hafley said. “This is an exceptional place to coach given the caliber of student-athletes we recruit, the facilities, and the support from the University and BC fans.

“I will miss the players who gave so much of themselves these past four years, and my wife Gina, and I will certainly miss the BC community and the many friends we have made here.”

Hafley ended his tenure with the Eagles with a 21-27 record, winning one bowl game. Reports have named Dan Mullen, Jeff Monken, Jason Candle, Al Washington and Kyle Flood among his likely successor.