Boston College Football tickets: How to get, prices, and more ahead of Week 2

The Boston College Eagles' popularity has soared after their Week 1 upset win over the high-ranked Florida State Seminoles. The game was the second straight defeat for coach Mike Norvell's team, who also lost in Week 0's Aer Lingus College Football Classic against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Tallahassee school has been one of the biggest disappointments of the opening weeks of college football, as they were highly ranked at No. 10 in the preseason AP Poll. That is a ranking that will surely change this week.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It wasn't only the fact that they won, but how they did. Despite only 106 passing yards from quarterback Thomas Castellanos, it was through 263 rushing yards that the Eagles cemented their 28-13 victory over the Seminoles. Three Boston College players had 70 or more rushing yards.

For Week 2, the Eagles will play the Duquesne Dukes, an FCS school, at home inside BC Alumni Stadium. Given the low level of opposition, tickets start at a low of $3.

What are the ticket prices for Boston College vs. Duquesne in Week 2? Where can you buy them?

The cheapest tickets for the Eagles' Week 2 game retail for $3 on SeatGeek. Tickets can also be found on TicketMaster, but they start a bit higher at $5. On SeatGeek, the most expensive tickets cost $86, while the most expensive offering at TicketMaster starts at $81. Interestingly, the most expensive tickets on each platform offer different seating options.

Bill O'Brien on what made the difference for the Boston College Eagles

The Monday night victory was especially sweet for coach Bill O'Brien, given that it was his first as the program's coach. In the aftermath of the game, during ESPN's "SportsCenter," the coach was clear on what made the victory possible for the Eagles.

“We won the game up front, we established the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” O'Brien said.

His team's success in the running game and stopping Florida State's tailbacks vindicates this opinion. The Eagles also managed to get three sacks on quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. O'Brien comes from a season as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator. He has previously been the head coach for Penn State and the Houston Texans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!