Boston College starting lineup for Week 1: Predicting Bill O'Brien's starters for game against Florida State

The Boston College Eagles are gearing up for their season-opening game against the Florida State Seminoles tonight. Let's take a deeper dive into the projected starters for Bill O'Brien's program as they get ready to begin the 2024 college football season.

Predicted Boston College starting lineup for Week 1

Projected Boston College starting lineup on offense

QB: Thomas Castellanos

This is a no-brainer as Thomas Castellanos led the team in passing and rushing in 2023. He is the best they have but needs to cut down on the 14 interceptions that he threw last season.

RB: Kye Robichaux

Kye Robichaux led the rushing attack as he had 163 rushing attempts for 780 yards and eight touchdowns. There's not really a question as to whether he is the best tailback on the roster, so he will be in the starting lineup in the backfield.

WR: Jaedn Skeete, Jerand Bradley, Lewis Bond

Two returning wide receivers and Jerand Bradley, who spent the previous three years at Texas Tech. He had 92 catches for more than 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns in his three seasons, so expect the passing game to be effective.

TE: Kamari Morales

The graduate transfer from the North Carolina Tar Heels is staying in the ACC and will be in the starting lineup for Bill O'Brien's team. He had a rough 2023 season as he was limited to just six games but has shown to be effective as a receiver.

OL: Jude Bowry, Logan Taylor, Drew Kendall, Jack Conley, Ozzy Trapilo

The offensive line had no players come in from the transfer portal and they are experienced. The youngest player is redshirt sophomore left tackle Jude Bowry.

Projected Boston College starting lineup on defense

DL: Neto Okpala, Cam Horsley, George Rooks, Donovan Ezeiruaku

The Boston College Eagles were unable to get much pressure in 2023 but Ezeiruaku and Okpala were tied for the team lead in sacks (2.0) while Rooks (1.5) and Horsley (0.5) trailed. They are the four top defensive linemen and should be in the lineup.

LB: Daveon Crouch, Kam Arnold, Amari Jackson

Kam Arnold is going to be the team's top linebacker as he tallied 65 total tackles and after losing Vinny DePalma, the linebacker core needs to step up. Daveon Crouch (17 tackles) and Amari Jackson (38 tackles) could be in the starting lineup as well.

DB: KP Price, Carter Davis, Max Tucker, Khari Johnson

The secondary for Boston College certainly needs to step up as they lost some key pieces, but led by Max Tucker (two pass deflections), they should do decently well. After losing Elijah Jones, the secondary took a step back but the Eagles should be using this lineup tonight.

Special Teams: Kicker Liam Connor, punter Sam Candotti, returner Jayden McGowan

Liam Connor is returning as the Eagles' kicker and had a strong year as he did not miss a field goal attempt inside 40 yards but was 5-for-8 on 40+ yard kicks. The team added returner Jayden McGowan from Vanderbilt and he had 19 kickoff returns and brought one to the house in 2023.

