Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is active on Instagram and X. He currently enjoys the college football offseason.

The $14M-worth coach is fresh off a solid but unspectacular season with the Ole Miss Rebels and is recalibrating before another grueling season. He's spending time with family and friends, and his Instagram stories are a great way to keep up with him.

On Sunday, Kiffin shared an image of a whiteboard on his Instagram stories. The whiteboard had a workout regime written on it, which included roll-ups, push-ups, swimmers, line hops, frog jumps, and more. Kiffin tagged his former star quarterback, Jaxson Dart, and his son, Knox Kiffin, to the story to express his disappointment with them.

"Didn't start or finish @jaxsondart @knox.kiffin. Both no shows.

Dart and Knox Kiffin skipped Lane Kiffin's grueling workout. It seems they plan to enjoy their offseasons to the fullest, especially Dart, who is set to enter the NFL in a few weeks.

“Both no show”: $14M worth Lane Kiffin expresses disappointment with son Knox Kiffin and Jaxson Dart

What's next for Lane Kiffin and Jaxson Dart?

Lane Kiffin is set to take charge of his sixth season as the Ole Miss Rebels coach. He joined the program in December 2020 and has been with the program since.

Kiffin has never suffered a losing season as the Rebels coach, and he's now looking to guide the program to the mountaintop of collegiate football. His 10–3 record in 2024 included a bowl game win over the Duke Blue Devils in the Gator Bowl. He'll be looking to lead the Rebels to a playoff appearance in the expanded college football playoffs in the 2025/26 college football season.

Jaxson Dart ended his collegiate career as the winningest quarterback in Rebels history. He is widely considered the third-best QB prospect in this year's draft behind only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

Dart is viewed as a late Day 1 or early Day 2 pick in this year's draft. He's expected to join a quarterback-needy team in a few weeks and start his NFL career with a chance of starting in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season. The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams have shown interest in him.

