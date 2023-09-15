Bowling Green vs. Michigan Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

The Bowling Green Falcons head to Michigan to play the Wolverines on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Bowling Green enters this matchup with a 1-1 record as the Falcons lost its first game 34-24 to Liberty on the road. Bowling Green then beat Eastern Illinois in their home opener 38-15.

Michigan, meanwhile, has started its season 2-0, but many have criticized the level of competition. The Wolverines have played both games at home.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Michigan beat East Carolina 30-3 and then defeated UNLV 35-7. This matchup will also be the final game of the self-imposed three-game suspension for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Although he won't be on the sidelines, Harbaugh did praise Bowling Green.

“You turn on the tape and you watch it, Scott Loeffler’s got a heck of a team," said Harbaugh. "The offense, their throw game is tremendous. I think there are some things we can glean from it."

Harbaugh added:

"(They’ve) Done a really nice job in the running game, too. Very similar to our offense. Hopefully that’s an advantage for our defense. They’re gonna see a lot of the same kind of concepts. It’s well-coordinated and well-called. Scott’s a great coach, and we know we’re going to get their very best.”

Bowling Green vs. Michigan head-to-head

Bowling Green and Michigan have played twice and the Wolverines are 2-0.

The first time the schools played was in 2000 and Michigan beat Bowling Green 42-7. Then, they were up against in 2010, with Wolverines winning 65-21.

Bowling Green vs. Michigan prediction

Michigan is a massive -40.5-point favorite on the money line and the over/under is set at 53.5 for this Week 3 matchup against Bowling Green.

The Wolverines have had a rather easy schedule to begin the year as all their games have been at home, and Michigan has won both of their games in a blowout. 40.5 points is a lot and the Wolverines haven't covered the spread so far this season.

Michigan will get out to an early lead and will likely rest their starters in the second half which will cause the Wolverines to not cover the spread in this matchup.

Prediction: Michigan 41, Bowling Green 6

Bowling Green vs. Michigan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bowling Green +40.5

Tip 2: Under 53.5

Poll : Do you think Michigan will cover the spread? Yes No 0 votes