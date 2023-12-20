Bowling Green vs Minnesota Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 26 | Quick Lane Bowl

The Bowling Green Falcons will play the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. ET.

Bowling Green (7-5) ended its season with a 34-10 road win over Western Michigan. Minnesota (5-7) finished its regular season on a sour note as the Golden Gophers lost four straight games.

Bowling Green vs Minnesota: Game Details

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons (7-5) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-7)

Date & Time: Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Ford Field

Bowling Green vs Minnesota: Betting Odds

Spread

Bowling Green +3.5 (-112)

Minnesota -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Bowling Green +150

Minnesota -180

Total

Over 39.5 (-110)

Under 39.5 (-110)

Bowling Green vs Minnesota: Picks

Bowling Green will be without starting running back Ta'ron Keith which is a blow and will likely lead to the Falcons throwing the ball a bit more. Connor Bazelak has been solid this season, and against the Golden Gophers, take Bazelak to go over his passing yards, as it is too low. Bazelak is averaging 204.75 passing yards per game in his past four games but will likely attempt more passes with Keith out.

Minnesota, meanwhile, is without starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis who's in the transfer portal. With that, the Golden Gophers will rely heavily on their ground game, so take Jordan Nubin to go over his rushing yards. Nubin is averaging 102 rushing yards and 23.6 carries in his past five games, so expect him to get a ton of work here.

Bowling Green vs Minnesota: Head-to-head

Bowling Green and Minnesota are set to play for the fifth time as the schools are 2-2 all-time against one another.

Players unavailable

With bowl games, several players sit out because of the NFL Draft or transfer portal and the Quick Lane Bowl is no different.

Bowling Green

Kitione Tau, EDGE (transfer portal)

Nick Mosley, RB (transfer portal)

Andrew Bench, TE (transfer portal)

Jack Sauder, K (transfer portal)

Hayden Timosciek, QB (transfer portal)

Taron Keith, RB (transfer portal)

Jalen Huskey, CB (transfer portal)

Deshawn Jones Jr., CB (transfer portal)

Steve Lubischer, S (transfer portal)

Minnesota

Dino Kaliakmanis, WR (transfer portal)

Tyrell Lawrence, OL (transfer portal)

Drew Viotto, QB (transfer portal)

Marquese Williams, RB (transfer portal)

Max Grand, RB (transfer portal)

Zach Evans, RB (transfer portal)

Jacob Lewis, K (transfer portal)

JJ Guedet, OT (transfer portal)

Athan Kaliakmanis, QB (transfer portal)

Bowling Green vs Minnesota: Prediction

As the odds suggest, this should be a low-scoring and close game, as both teams are dealing with plenty of key players leaving in the transfer portal.

The Falcons' run game has been key to their success, and losing Keith is a big blow, as well as losing some key players in the secondary. Although Minnesota's starting quarterback is out of the game, the Golden Gophers will rely on running back Jordan Nubin to lead them to the win.

Prediction: Minnesota wins by a field goal.

