Braelon Allen injury update: Latest on Wisconsin RB after Week 9 clash against Ohio State

Braelon Allen suffered a leg injury on Saturday when Wisconsin hosted Ohio State in Madison for a Week 9 Big Ten matchup. The running back left the game in the second quarter after receiving medical attention on the field and did not return, raising concern among Badgers' fans.

Allen had to leave the field with a noticeable limp for further examination of the injury in the locker room after a play that resulted in no yardage gain in the final minute of the first half. He was subsequently seen on the Badgers sideline wearing street clothes and a walking boot.

Braelon Allen's injury update

NBC sideline reporter Kathryn reported during the game that Braelon Allen is unlikely to return in the second half, indicating how serious the injury is. The running back was not back on the sideline until the fourth quarter and didn't return to the game.

Following the game, which ended 24-10 in favor of the Buckeyes, Luke Fickell did not give any update on the status of Allen, which further created doubt among fans. The running back notably rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries before exiting the game.

What happened to Braelon Allen?

Following a one-yard run by Braelon Allen that positioned the team at a first and goal from the one-yard line, Braedyn Locke connected with Skyler Bell for a pass that was initially ruled a touchdown.

However, upon further review, it was determined that the wide receiver was down at the one-yard line due to a low throw. Allen attempted another run, but it was stopped for no gain. This sequence led to the third-down play that ultimately resulted in Allen's injury.

Locke executed a shovel pass to Allen, but Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg quickly reacted and swarmed the play, with a group of Buckeyes defenders converging to stop Allen just short of the goal line.

When will Braelon Allen return?

With no update yet on the injury sustained by Allen in the Ohio State game, it is unknown how long the running back will be out of action and when he will return. It is expected that Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell will give an update on Tuesday ahead of the Badgers' Week 10 game.

Should the injury sideline Braelon Allen for a period of time, Wisconsin has a couple of running back talents to fill in his place during his recovery. These include Jackson Acker, Cade Yacamelli, Grover Bortolotti and Nate White.