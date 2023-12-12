Braelon Allen NFL Draft Projection: When is the Wisconsin's RB draft eligible?

Coming out as a four-star recruit as per Rivals.com from Fond du Lac High School, RB Braelon Allen has spent three seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers.

In 2021, when Chez Mellusi suffered a season-ending injury and three RBs transferred from Wisconsin, Allen was named as the starting running back. He also went on to earn the Las Vegas Bowl MVP in his debut season, as the Badgers defeated Arizona State to clinch the bowl victory.

Now, after three seasons, Braelon Allen was eligible to declare for the NFL draft next year. So, the running back announced on social media that he is declaring for the 2024 NFL draft at just 19 years old.

Braelon Allen NFL Draft projection

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 245 pounds, the running back has a 40-yard dash time of 4.40 seconds. He possesses a strong passing game and has a natural ideation of setting up wheel routes.

Apart from this, he rushes through defenders with force through his ideal build and has a good burst speed in short-yardage plays.

However, his route-running game can still be improved upon in order to add to his good passing abilities. Furthermore, he is a bit slow when it comes to gathering up a pass and making a run upfield. Allen is expected to be a third-round pick in the NFL draft next year and will suit a team that relies on running schematics in the league.

Braelon Allen's draft stock

As per CBS Sports and Draft Wire, there are no projected first-round running backs in the draft next year. However, Allen is regarded as a top-five running back in the draft next year, along with the likes of Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Clemson's Will Shipley.

Experts also feel that Braelon Allen's age is going to be a crucial factor in teams making their decision, as it would be beneficial for them in the long run. So, the experts believe that he is projected to be a late second-round or early third-round pick.

Braelon Allen's college stats

As a true freshman in 2021, Allen recorded an impressive 1,268 rushing yards and 12 TDs. In his debut season as a starter in 2022, he put up 1,242 rushing yards and 11 TDs for the Badgers. This season, the 19-year-old managed to rush for only 984 yards and 12 TDs. He suffered a leg injury during their game against Ohio State in October.

Allen's three-year stint with the Badgers has helped him compile rushing statistics of 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns.

