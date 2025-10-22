  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Colorado State QB after Jay Norvell's firing ft. Florida State

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Colorado State QB after Jay Norvell's firing ft. Florida State

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 22, 2025 23:44 GMT
Colorado State v Washington - Source: Getty
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Colorado State QB after Jay Norvell's firing ft. Florida State

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has left Colorado State. The quarterback is looking for a new team following the school's decision to fire former head coach Jay Norvell.

Ad

Fowler-Nicolosi had a decent spell with the Rams. He compiled a stat line of 6,938 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions in 31 games, but is now in the transfer portal looking for a new home to hone his talents. Let's explore three potential landing spots for the experienced collegiate QB.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Top 3 landing spots for Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi after Jay Norvell's firing

3. North Carolina Tar Heels

Bill Belichick's UNC Tar Heels are a team in transition. The program is 2-4 to start the season and is experiencing mixed fortunes at the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Gio Lopez has compiled a stat line of 597 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in the ongoing college football season.

Ad

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi could be a shrewd addition for the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. The former Colorado State star was the Mountain West's second-leading passer not too long ago.

Fowler-Nicolosi could provide competition for the current shot callers on the roster, or he could go straight into the starting lineup. Furthermore, his talents could be better served in the ACC with a renowned head coach.

2. Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have been on the rise over the past few seasons under the guidance of head coach Dan Lanning. Lanning is great at developing talent, and that might be what Fowler-Nicolosi needs.

Ad

Of course, there's the presence of Heisman Trophy candidate Dante Moore on the roster. However, transferring to Oregon could give Fowler-Nicolosi the chance of learning from a famed quarterback whisperer for the foreseeable future.

Fowler-Nicolosi started 28 games for his former side. That experience could be crucial for the Ducks upon arrival.

Ad

1. Florida State Seminoles

Thomas Castellanos is the starting quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles. However, the dual-threat shot-caller is likely to declare for the 2026 NFL draft.

That'll leave a gaping hole in the Seminoles' starting lineup, and therefore a chance for Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi to take over. The former Colorado State QB1 has the tools to thrive in Mike Norvell’s system.

Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 6,938 passing yards and 45 total touchdowns in his four-year stint at Colorado State. He's one of the most experienced QBs available in the upcoming transfer portal, and a solid candidate for the Seminoles QB1 job.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications