Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Colorado State QB after Jay Norvell's firing ft. Florida State

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has left Colorado State. The quarterback is looking for a new team following the school's decision to fire former head coach Jay Norvell.Fowler-Nicolosi had a decent spell with the Rams. He compiled a stat line of 6,938 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions in 31 games, but is now in the transfer portal looking for a new home to hone his talents. Let's explore three potential landing spots for the experienced collegiate QB.Top 3 landing spots for Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi after Jay Norvell's firing3. North Carolina Tar HeelsBill Belichick's UNC Tar Heels are a team in transition. The program is 2-4 to start the season and is experiencing mixed fortunes at the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Gio Lopez has compiled a stat line of 597 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in the ongoing college football season.Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi could be a shrewd addition for the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. The former Colorado State star was the Mountain West's second-leading passer not too long ago.Fowler-Nicolosi could provide competition for the current shot callers on the roster, or he could go straight into the starting lineup. Furthermore, his talents could be better served in the ACC with a renowned head coach.2. Oregon DucksThe Oregon Ducks have been on the rise over the past few seasons under the guidance of head coach Dan Lanning. Lanning is great at developing talent, and that might be what Fowler-Nicolosi needs.Of course, there's the presence of Heisman Trophy candidate Dante Moore on the roster. However, transferring to Oregon could give Fowler-Nicolosi the chance of learning from a famed quarterback whisperer for the foreseeable future.Fowler-Nicolosi started 28 games for his former side. That experience could be crucial for the Ducks upon arrival.1. Florida State SeminolesThomas Castellanos is the starting quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles. However, the dual-threat shot-caller is likely to declare for the 2026 NFL draft.That'll leave a gaping hole in the Seminoles' starting lineup, and therefore a chance for Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi to take over. The former Colorado State QB1 has the tools to thrive in Mike Norvell’s system.Fowler-Nicolosi threw for 6,938 passing yards and 45 total touchdowns in his four-year stint at Colorado State. He's one of the most experienced QBs available in the upcoming transfer portal, and a solid candidate for the Seminoles QB1 job.