Brenden Rice NFL draft projection: Where could USC WR land in 2024? 

Brenden Rice's brilliant performance at the start of the 2023 college football season has led to talks of him getting drafted in 2024. The USC senior WR is in his fifth year as a college football player and was already eligible for the draft during his time at Colorado.

Since he started his football career, Rice has consistently carried the weight of tremendous expectations. As the son of the greatest WR in the history of the NFL, Rice has been tasked with living up to his family's legacy in the sport.

The former Colorado athlete could get a chance to play in the NFL next season with many now expecting his name to be called in the event in 2024. Should he be selected, Brenden Rice will become the first son of Jerry Rice to be drafted after Jerry Rice Jr. went undrafted in 2014.

Brenden Rice's strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Rice has impressive speed, which makes him a viable deep threat and also helps him generate additional yardage after making the catch. His exceptional body control helps him make acrobatic catches, adding a dynamic element to his receiving abilities.

He consistently elevates to catch the ball at its highest point, reducing a defender's opportunity to disrupt the play in tightly contested situations. Furthermore, he adds versatility to special teams with his proficiency in both kick and punt returns, highlighting his multi-dimensional skill.

Weaknesses

Rice is challenged with maintaining his performance when dealing with contact, especially on routes that involve close contests for the ball. Despite weighing 205 pounds, he has a slender frame that could sometimes place him at a disadvantage.

He tends to overcomplicate his releases, sometimes opting for excessive movement at the line of scrimmage rather than promptly establishing his route. Also, his production in college football has been erratic, with fluctuations in performance occurring from week to week.

Draft projection ahead of 2024

The blend of height and speed makes Rice an intriguing playmaker with NFL potential. He is a threat with the ball in his hands, showcasing his ability to create opportunities after receptions and locate open space on the field.

Draft analysts currently see him as a potential mid-Day 3 pick. However, with his improved chemistry with Caleb Williams this season, he could eventually present himself as an early Day 3 pick or possibly get drafted on Day 2.