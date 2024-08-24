Brent Key salary: How much does Georgia Tech coach earn? Contract structure, timeline and more

Brent Key's salary is something many fans of Georgia Tech might be curious about, as Key is on the younger end of the spectrum when it comes to head coaches. That said, despite only being 46, he has been a college coach for more than 20 years with Georgia Tech being his first head coaching job. Key makes a $3 million salary on average over the course of his contract.

Brent Key salary: How much does he make compared to other head coaches?

Brent Key signed his first contract in December of 2022, and in doing so he ranks last in the ACC with the lowest annual salary among head coaches. The contract he signed was for $15 million over five years, which kicked in at the start of the 2023 college football season.

Brent Key's base salary started at $2.8 million in 2023 and will rise to $3.2 million in 2027. Another notable aspect of Key's salary negotiation was how much would be spent on assistant coaches and Key's staff. The salary pool was increased by 30% to $7.5 million. Key negotiating this as part of his contract showed his dedication to improving Georgia Tech as a whole.

Why is Brent Key's salary the lowest in the ACC?

Key has the lowest salary of all coaches in the ACC, but few fans would call him the worst coach. Fans of Georgia Tech generally approve of what he has brought to the team since he was hired as an assistant coach in 2019.

That said, his salary is lower because he is a first-time head coach. Coaches typically get higher salaries when they get more experience and Key will likely get a big pay raise on his next contract if things go well on this one.

How did Brent Key become the head coach of Georgia Tech?

Key was hired by Georgia Tech in 2019 as an assistant head coach and offensive line coach. However, when head coach Geoff Collins was fired in 2022, Key was named as the interim head coach. In half a season as the interim head coach, Key recorded a 4-4 record.

Based on the team's performance, Key was promoted to the official head coach and received his $15 million contract. In his first full season as head coach, Key led the Yellow Jackets to a 7-6 record, its first winning season since 2018.

