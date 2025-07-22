Bret Bielema at Big Ten media days: Top 5 questions Illinois HC must answer

Bret Bielema recorded his most successful season in charge of Illinois in 2024. After three seasons of ups and downs, the coaching led the Fighting Illini to a 10-win season.

Bielema will be at the Big 12 media days on Tuesday to answer questions about his team heading into the 2025 college football season. Here's a look at five questions the coach should face in Las Vegas.

Five questions for Bret Bielema at the Big Ten media days

#1 Returning a significant number of seniors

Illinois has a significant advantage heading into the 2025 season. The program is returning a lot of seniors and starters in his 2024 roster, giving it a high chance of repeating the feat it achieved last season.

Virtually all the projected starters for next season as seniors and experienced. Bret Bielema should be asked about his feelings on the team's experience level and how it comes to him as an advantage.

#2 Projected impact of transfer portal additions

Illinois acquired 18 players via the transfer portal this offseason despite the large amount of returnees it has on the roster. However, only five are projected to start on offense and defense.

Nonetheless, most of them are anticipated to make contributions to the team on rotation next season. It's important to ask Bielema how much impact he thinks the portal additions could have on the team's success.

#3 Managing the big projections for 2025

After finishing with a 10-3 record last season, Illinois is projected to be a contender in the Big Ten next season due to a lot of factors. The stability the Fighting Illini will be having speaks volumes.

Projections like this can lead to a lack of concentration for a rising team like Illinois. At the Big Ten media days, it's crucial to ask Bret Bielema how he and his team manage the projections in 2025.

#4 Can Illinois make the playoffs?

One of the goals projected for Illinois in the upcoming season is reaching the playoffs. The program fell short last season, finishing 20th in the final College Football Playoff ranking.

However, many are touting the Fighting Illini to go for it in the 2025 season. It's important to know what Bielema feels about the playoff projections and his assessment of their chances of making it.

#5 Luke Altmyer's prospect in 2025

Luke Altmyer was one of the most crucial players for Illinois in the 2024 season. The quarterback threw for 2,717 yards and 22 touchdowns to lead the team to its first 10-win season since 2001.

Altmyer enters the 2025 season as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten. It will be interesting to know what Bret Bielema feels about the quarterback ahead of next season and how much he's improved.

