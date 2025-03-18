Brian Kelly's LSU set to host massive recruit to help out Garrett Nussmeier

The LSU Tigers' 2024 season was decent but unspectacular. They ended the regular season with an 8-4 record and missed the College Football Playoff. It's been five years since a team led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson brought the national championship to Louisiana.

Hence, Brian Kelly's team is looking for ways to help star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier reach his full potential. Its latest move sees it hosting one of the most sought-after recruits in college football.

Brian Kelly's LSU set to host Tristen Keys

The Tigers are hosting consensus five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys at Baton Rouge. Keys was present during the team's spring camp practice.

The Mississippi Hattiesburg High School product is deciding on which college he should attend. Sports Illustrated reported that he's released a list of the top 12 schools he'd be interested in attending.

These schools are LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, Auburn, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Florida, Texas A&M, and Miami. He's since visited Alabama and Tennessee.

LSU has the advantage of being a proven wide receiver talent factory, especially in the past five years. The program has produced perennial Pro Bowlers Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, the two best-paid wideouts in the NFL.

Plus they've added new success stories such as Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. to the equation. Both were invited to the Pro Bowl in their first year in the NFL.

What could Tristen Keys add to LSU?

Tristen Keys is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wideout blessed with elite speed, separation skills and the ability to play various roles on the offense. He had 58 catches, 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

He's still growing into his frame and could be an immense addition to the LSU wide receiver room. Keys could have a similar impact to Jeremiah Smith on the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ryan Williams on the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2024.

He'll be an additional weapon for star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, especially considering that no wide receiver crossed the 1,000 receiving yards mark in 2024. Keys could do that and be a key piece on Brian Kelly's offense for years.

