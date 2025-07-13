Brian Kelly at SEC media days: Top 5 questions LSU HC must answer

Coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are coming off a solid but underwhelming season. The team was in contention in the SEC for most of the season until a three-game skid near the end of the year ended their playoff and championship hopes.

With SEC media days starting on Monday, Brian Kelly will likely face some difficult questions. Here are five questions he will need to answer.

Top five questions for Brian Kelly at SEC media days

#1 Does Brian Kelly think Garrett Nussmeier can live up to the hype?

In his first season as a starter last year, Garrett Nussmeier emerged as a star. While that is impressive, there are always questions about whether one season of good play will be trusted. So, Brian Kelly will likely be asked about whether Nussmeier can live up to the hype next season.

#2 Will the team's run game return to form?

One of the reasons for LSU's downfall last year was its subpar run game. This came after the team had the nation's most efficient rushing attack in 2023. So, Kelly should expect questions about whether the team's running game can return to form in 2025. It will be crucial for the team to get back into SEC championship contention.

#3 How do incoming WR transfers impact the Tigers?

The LSU Tigers brought in two key wide receivers via the transfer portal this offseason: Nic Anderson and Barion Brown. Both players are expected to step into starting roles for the Tigers and should be top targets for Nussmeier. Kelly will likely be asked questions about what kind of impact fans should expect from those players.

#4 Can the team replace Will Campbell?

Will Campbell was a superstar for the LSU Tigers on the offensive line for the past several seasons. This resulted in him becoming the fourth pick of the 2025 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. There is no bigger hole for the Tigers to fill next season. So, Kelly should expect questions on how his team will overcome Campbell's absence.

#5 Where do the Tigers avoid a mid-season skid again?

After a Week 1 loss to USC last year, the Tigers rattled off six wins in a row and looked like one of the best teams in the SEC. However, the team then lost three games in a row, eliminating itself from championship contention. Kelly should expect to answer questions about how his team will avoid a similar skid this year.

