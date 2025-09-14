"Brian Kelly sounds like a loser," "Screeching and crying again": CFB fans troll Brian Kelly over his fiery reply to a reporter post Florida takedown

LSU coach Brian Kelly (Image Source: IMAGN)
LSU coach Brian Kelly (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans trolled LSU coach Brian Kelly for his fiery reply to a reporter after the No. 3-ranked Tigers' 20-10 win over Florida on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Kelly went off on a reporter who asked a question about his team's offensive performance in the SEC game against the Gators. The coach, who is in his fourth season calling the plays for the Tigers, appeared to be incensed by the question and hurled a fiery tirade that went viral on social media.

Some college football fans didn't like the conduct of the 63-year-old coach at the postgame press conference, with one user criticizing the LSU mentor for his spicy response to the reporter.

"Brian Kelly sounds like a loser. And then he gaslights the guy by calling him "spoiled." Kelly needs to learn etiquette. Also, "You just need one good run play." What are we talking about? 😂," the fan wrote on X.
Another fan was annoyed with Kelly's loud voice, which he described as similar to a screech.

A college football enthusiast also shared his take on Kelly's remarks, describing them as whiny.

One fan was blunt with his personal assessment of the LSU coach.

Other fans gave their take on the coach, calling him a douchebag, an insecure old man and heated.

LSU's defense kept Florida quarterback DJ Lagway in cuffs, intercepting the Gators' playcaller five times in Saturday's game.

Dashawn Spears had two takeaways, including a pick-six, while AJ Haulcy, DJ Pickett and Tamarcus Cooley had one each to frustrate Lagway, who completed 33 of 49 attempts for 287 yards.

LSU offense put up another disappointing performance against Florida

LSU continued to struggle on offense and against their SEC rival, Florida, their lack of offensive execution was pretty much exposed in the 60-minute encounter.

The Tigers played like an average team despite coming into the game as the No. 3-ranked program by AP writers heading to Week 3 of college football play.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had another subpar performance that could've affected his bid for the Heisman trophy. The six-foot-one senior finished with 220 yards on 15-of-27 attempts and had one touchdown and one interception for the Tigers.

Zavion Thomas received the only touchdown pass from Nussmeier, who has compiled 689 yards on 69 of 106 passing attempts and three touchdowns this season.

Tigers' running back Caleb Durham rushed for 93 yards on 15 carries but failed to score a touchdown. Wide receiver Aaron Anderson and tight end Bauer Sharp combined for 146 yards and seven receptions.

Nussmeier and LSU need to step up in its next game against Southern Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 20, to secure a 4-0 mark heading to the brutal conference play.

They'll be facing SEC squads No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 11 South Carolina, Vanderbilt, No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 18 Alabama, Arkansas and No. 10 Oklahoma, as well as non-conference opponent WKU in the duration of the season.

