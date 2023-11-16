The LSU Tigers seem unlikely to defend their SEC West Champions title, a silverware they achieved last season under head coach Brian Kelly. The Alabama Crimson Tide appears to have wrestled it back from them, which disappointed the Tigers fans.

The Tigers bounced back from the Alabama defeat and inflicted a heavy thrashing on the Florida Gators in their latest matchup (52-35). Now just before entering game day 12 of the ongoing season, Coach Kelly had some big things to say about the program. He has set expectations for the next season after disappointing results in 2023.

Here is the bold claim made by LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly after handing a big defeat to the Florida Gators.

“We got a banner, there’s no doubt. We cherish the banner. But this is really about winning the SEC. And certainly the West was a great accomplishment in the first year, but look we’re all here for championships. That’s what we’re all looking for is an SEC championship,” Kelly said according to On3.

The Tigers will next face the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday in their week 12 clash. It probably won't have much bearing on their championship hopes but can certainly help build the team's confidence for the next season. Coach Kelly will hope to replicate the results he achieved with the Tigers in his first year.

Brian Kelly led LSU Tigers thrash Florida Gators

The LSU Tigers came into week 11 fresh on the back of a drubbing at the hands of the Alabama Crimson Tide in the previous week. Nick Saban's boys had killed their hopes of successfully defending the SEC West title. But Brian Kelly wanted to make a statement of intent despite the heartbreaking loss. And his team helped him do just that against the Florida Gators.

Jayden Daniels threw for 372 yards in the crunch game and scored three passing touchdowns. He topped it up with 234 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the foot. The QB became the first player in FBS history to record 350+ passing yards and 200+ rushing yards in a single game. And that was enough for the Tigers to get over the line against the Gators in style. Kelly's boys won 52-35.

The 7-3 Tigers have two more games to go before they go for a Bowl game. And it could be against Coach Kelly's previous team the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the ReliaQuest Bowl.