Brian Thomas Jr. NFL Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the LSU WR ft. Buffalo Bills

Brian Thomas Jr. declared for the 2024 NFL Draft earlier this month, in a move that was widely expected.

The LSU Tigers wide receiver announced the news on X (formerly called Twitter):

"First and foremost, I thank God for putting me in this position. I thank my parents, Sondra and Brian Thomas Sr., for your continued sacrifices, dedication and support throughout my entire career. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for pushing me to be the absolute best, day in and day out, and to everyone associated with LSU football, it's been an honor to be part of this excellent program.

"Playing in Tiger Stadium was always a dream of mine and choosing to attend LSU was definitely one hell of an experience! There is no place like Death Valley on Saturday nights surrounded by the best fans in college football! My time at LSU has been extraordinary and has prepared me to confidently take the next step in my career by declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft! I will always cherish my LSU family and carry the experience with me as I pursue my lifelong dream. Forever LSU."

Thomas Jr. spent his entire three-year collegiate career with the LSU Tigers. The four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class recorded 127 receptions for 1,897 yards and 24 touchdowns. Take a look at his five potential landing spots:

Brian Thomas Jr.'s potential landing spots

#1 Buffalo Bills

The Bills have plenty of uncertainty at the wide receiver position heading into the offseason.

There has been speculation since last offseason that Stefon Diggs' time in Buffalo could be coming to an end, while Gabriel Davis is set to enter unrestricted free agency. The Bills could target Brian Thomas Jr. to replace any production.

#2 Kansas City Chiefs

While the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons, they have lacked production from the wide receiver position, dealing with drops all season.

Furthermore, there's speculation that tight end Travis Kelce could consider retirement. Look for the Chiefs to potentially target Brian Thomas Jr.

#3 Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have struggled with production from the wide receiver position throughout Lamar Jackson's career. They could look to select Brian Thomas Jr., marking their third wide receiver drafted in the first round in the last four seasons.

#4 Houston Texans

The Texans were, arguably, the biggest surprise in the NFL this season. C.J. Stroud proved that his college success has translated to the league in his rookie season.

While Houston has Nico Collins and Tank Dell, they could look to add more young, cheap talent at the wide receiver position.

#5 Dallas Cowboys

Apart from CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys did not receive much production from the wide receiver position. They will likely look to add talent in the draft, and Brian Thomas Jr. could be a target.