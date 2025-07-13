"Bro, you're out of line" - CFB fans react to Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin's latest social media post before SEC media days

Lane Kiffin is one of the most active coaches on social media in all of collegiate sports. The Ole Miss Rebels football coach regularly posts pictures of himself and his family on his Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts.

However, a recent post by Kiffin on X (formerly known as Twitter) got fans talking. Kiffin captioned the picture of his ex-wife, Layla Reaves and niece, Bella,

“Load up the bait!! Time to smash some fish #BellaMySpiritAnimal"

Here's what college football fans had to say,

"Bro, you're out of line," one fan said.

"I call them Women and you should be nicer to your wife!" another fan said.

Another chipped in, "Shouldn’t you be recruiting?"

Other fans were less crucial,

"Beautiful day and a beautiful boat. Have a day Kiff!" another fan said.

Another chimmed in, "Go get em Coach!"

Kiffin is gearing up for his sixth season as the coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. This is the longest that he's coached a team, having spent one season at Tennessee, four at USC and three at Florida Atlantic.

Lane Kiffin will address the media during the SEC media days on Monday, and Ole Miss fans would love to hear what he has to say.

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin looking for maiden national championship

Lane Kiffin started his coaching career as an offensive guru at USC. He occupied numerous positions, including but not limited to tight end coach, wide receiver coach and offensive coordinator. He then had a brief stint with the Oakland Raiders before returning to the collegiate ranks.

Kiffin has since enjoyed stints at Tennessee, USC, Alabama (as an offensive coordinator), Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss. However, despite winning three national championships as an assistant, Kiffin is looking for his first national championship win in a head coaching capacity.

The 2025 college football season could be a great time to end the duck as his side is stacked with potential NFL talents. The Rebels start their 2025 campaign with a game against the Georgia State Panthers.

Then, there are notable matchups against the Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gators to look forward to. Wins in these games should give the Rebels a fighting chance at making the College Football Playoff.

