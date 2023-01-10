Brock Bowers NFL Draft projection: Status of Georgia Bulldogs TE for the big league?

Brock Bowers put in a scintillating display against the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday to help the Georgia Bulldogs win the 2023 College Football National Championship. The tight end capped off a fantastic season with Georgia but is not eligible for the NFL Draft later this year.

Bowers, who is in his sophomore year, won't be eligible for the NFL Draft till 2024. However, many experts and pundits believe that he will be a first-round pick that year. The 20-year-old's size, power, and impeccable movement will doubtless have a lot of NFL teams interested in his services.

Bowers proved himself to be a mainstay in Georgia's offense after winning the 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year. He has gone on to improve his attacking game even further over the course of the next two seasons, helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back CFP Championships.

Apart from his physicality, Bowers has a winning mentality and doesn't let anything get in the way of his football. While speaking to reporters after winning the CFP Championship game, the Bulldogs star claimed that he will enjoy the night of celebration. However, he added, he will get back to working on his game when he reaches Georgia.

Brock Bowers college football stats in the 2022-23 season

Bowers finished the 2022 season with 942 passing yards and seven touchdowns on 63 receptions. He averaged 15 yards per reception and also added 109 rushing yards with three touchdowns on the ground.

The tight end formed a solid partnership with quarterback Stetson Bennett as the Bulldogs finished with a 15-0 record. He caught seven passes for 152 yards in the national championship game against TCU and scored one touchdown in a record-breaking 65-7 victory.

Bowers is likely to stay with the Bulldogs for the 2023 season and help the team achieve an incredible three-peat in college football.

