Bru McCoy Week 8 injury status: Is Tennessee WR playing against Alabama today?

Tennessee Volunteers WR Bru McCoy suffered a gruesome injury against the South Carolina Gamecocks during Week 5. He was carted off the field and transported to a local hospital, wherein it was found that he needed surgery to fix a fracture-dislocation of his right ankle.

While people were excited to see what McCoy could do in this Week 8 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide, he will miss the remainder of the season due to the injury. McCoy might return to the Tennessee Volunteers program in 2024 if he wants to play another season of college football.

The Tennessee Volunteers, ranked 17th, have a 5-1 (2-1 in SEC) record in Week 8. They have some high hopes for themselves to be seen as a contender for the Southeastern Conference Championship this season.

How well did Bru McCoy play before his horrific ankle injury?

Entering this Week 8 game, McCoy has the third-most receiving yards for the Tennessee Volunteers. On the season, he has posted 17 receptions for 217 yards (12.8 yards per catch) with a touchdown catch. McCoy looked like a force out wide that could be a target for quarterback Joe Milton III.

What is the best-case scenario for the Tennessee Volunteers this season?

The Tennessee Volunteers are in the SEC East Division and against some tough opponents. The division has the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators and Missouri Tigers, so they are facing some of the best programs in college football. As the 17th-ranked program with a handful of weeks to go in the regular season, they will look to grab a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

If they remain undefeated, they knock off the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the penultimate regular season game. However, they will be in a position to be in a quality bowl game either way.

Expect the Vols to miss having a receiver like McCoy as the season progresses, as he is a veteran player who opens up the playbook and knows what is going on throughout the playbook for every receiver spot.