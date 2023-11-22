Buckeyes' pre game hype goes in full swing as Ohio State cheerleader turn heads with her beautiful IG snaps[PHOTOS]

The huge rivalry game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines is just around the corner. And the hype around the game is already building up, even though the game is not until Saturday. The result can be seen on social media.

An Ohio State cheerleader is going viral on Instagram before the Buckeyes face off with the Wolverines. Ryan Day's boys have given their cheerleading squad a lot to cheer about this season and they would hope for more at the weekend.

The Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleader, Avery Thielman, posts a lot of content around the team, almost every week. She had 3,310 followers at the time of writing, and her posts have started going viral in recent days.

“Smiling through the pain because I already miss The Shoe,” Thielman wrote in her latest caption.

“Cheesin because the Bucks are 7-0,” one of her earlier posts said.

Thielman joined the Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleader squad in February this year. Calling the Buckeyes her dream team, she thanked all her coaches and said she was beyond excited to sign for the team. She will be with Ohio State for a long time, as she is scheduled to graduate in 2027.

The Ohio State rivalry game with the Michigan Wolverines has become all the more important for both programs. It will decide the fate of the Big Ten East division and, with it, the conference itself.

Ohio State vs Michigan: A way of life for the Buckeyes

According to the former Buckeyes head coach, Urban Meyer, the rivalry game with Michigan is a way of life for Ohio State. He refused to call it anything else—a big game or even a big week. This clash has taken on unique importance due to the form both teams have shown. Both are 11-0 at the end of Week 12 and occupy the top two positions in the Big Ten East.

The winner of this clash next week will play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the conference championship game. And their path to the national championship title will also get clearer. Ohio State comes into the game ranked second in the latest AP polls, while the Wolverines, who will play without their coach Jim Harbaugh due to his suspension, are ranked third.

Will Avery Thielman get more to cheer about during the game? Or will the Wolverines make her work lighter?