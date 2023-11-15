Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) prediction, odds, and picks - November 15 | NCAAF season 2023

The Buffalo Bulls go on the road to play the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Buffalo (3-7, 3-3 MAC) is coming off a 20-10 loss to Ohio last week. Last week, Miami (8-2, 5-1 MAC) shut out Akron 19-0 to extend their win streak to two.

Buffalo vs. Miami: Game details

Fixture: Buffalo Bulls (3-7) vs. Miami RedHawks (8-2)

Date & Time: Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Yager Stadium

Buffalo vs. Miami: Betting odds

Spread

Buffalo +9.5 (-110)

Miami -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Buffalo +285

Miami -360

Total

Over 39.5 (-110)

Under 39.5 (-110)

Buffalo vs. Miami: Picks

The Buffalo Bulls have had a disappointing season, as they are on a two-game losing streak. Buffalo's quarterback Cole Snyder has been decent but now faces a solid defense in Miami, which is why I like the quarterback to throw over 0.5 interceptions. Snyder has thrown at least one pick in two of his last three games.

Miami will rely heavily on the ground game like most MAC teams. Thus, I would like Rashad Amos to go over his rushing yards and score a touchdown. He's rushed for a touchdown in his last three games and is averaging 112 rushing yards per game over that stretch.

Buffalo vs. Miami: Head-to-head

Miami leads the all-time series over Buffalo 16-9. Over the last ten meetings, the schools have been very competitive, as the Bulls have a slight 6-4 lead.

Buffalo vs. Miami: Prediction

Miami has been winning games this season with their defense and should win again on Wednesday.

The RedHawks should be able to get some timely turnovers, leading to good field position. Meanwhile, Buffalo also has a good defense, but Miami's is better while also having a better offense.

Prediction: Miami wins by 10+.

