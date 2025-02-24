BYU returning players 2025: Top 5 players who will return to Kalani Sitake's squad

One of the biggest surprises of the 2024 season, the BYU Cougars fell just short of making the Big 12 Championship Game, and potentially the CFP. Two late-season losses to Kansas and Arizona State left the Cougars on the outside looking in.

The silver lining in Provo is that most key contributors on Kalani Sitake’s team will be back in 2025. The linebacking corps should be among the best in the nation, and the Cougars have at least one top-level player at pretty much every position. BYU could make some noise again in 2025, but now few people would be surprised if that happens.

Top five players returning to the BYU Cougars in the 2025 season

Isaiah Glasker is one of the most versatile linebackers in FBS. - Source: Imagn

#5. LJ Martin, Running Back

When he’s on the field, LJ Martin has shown he has enough talent to carry the load at BYU. Martin earned the Alamo Bowl MVP after getting 121 total yards in the win over Colorado. He finished the 2024 season with 718 yards and seven touchdowns, playing in only 10 games.

Martin has battled with injuries before, but if he can remain on the field, he could be a tone setter for the BYU offense in 2025.

#4. Tanner Wall, Safety

The Cougars led the nation with 22 interceptions last season. Tanner Wall tied for the team lead with three. Wall also had 31 tackles in the season. The talented sophomore lines up next to another very good safety in Raider Damuni. If both keep improving, they may form one of the best safety tandems in the pass-happy Big 12. Wall could have a huge season in 2025.

#3. Chase Roberts, Wide Receiver

The senior will come back for one final season of college football. Chase Roberts has led the team in receiving yards in the last two seasons. During that time he has combined for 94 receptions, 1,427 yards and nine scores. Like Martin, he’s had some injury woes in the past and left the Alamo Bowl with an upper-body injury.

Roberts is a big target and is not afraid to extend to catch the ball. He should be featured often in the Cougars passing game.

#2. Isaiah Glasker, Linebacker

The entire linebacking corps should be a force for BYU. However, Isaiah Glasker looks like the best of the bunch. The South Jordan, Utah native can do everything. He led the team with 70 tackles and shared the lead with three interceptions. Glasker also had 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, four pass deflections and scored a defensive touchdown.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound linebacker can make plays everywhere on the field and is a nightmare for offensive coordinators. Glasker could be one of the best defensive players in the nation in 2025.

#1. Jake Retzlaff, Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff might not be the most talented player on the roster, but if one player is going to define the season for BYU, it will probably be the quarterback. In the first full season as the starter, the signal caller from Corona, California, threw for 2,947 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

There were times when Retzlaff seemed to struggle against pressure, especially late in the year. With one more year of football under his belt, he should do better in 2025. If he can cut down on the 12 interceptions, BYU could have something special under center.

