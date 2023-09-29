BYU vs. Cincinnati football history: Head-to-Head, Records and more

The BYU Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats are getting prepared to battle on Friday night in Big 12 Conference action. Instead of diving into the 2023 matchup, we are going to be diving into the history between these two programs. This is the first year that the Cincinnati Bearcats are part of the conference following the realignment.

These programs have played well and have some incredible talent on both sides of the football. That said, let's look at their history to get a feeling of what to expect in this matchup.

BYU vs. Cincinnati Head-to-Head

The Cougars and the Bearcats have not really played against one another throughout their history. This matchup will only be the third time in college football history that these teams face off against one another. The Cougars are a perfect 2-0 against them so far.

While this isn't exactly a rivalry, with both teams now in the same conference, there's bound to be bad blood.

When was the last time BYU beat Cincinnati?

The most recent game between these teams happened back on Nov. 5, 2016, inside Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game started off close as both teams kicked a field goal in the first quarter but the Cougars were able to pick up a 20-3 road victory.

Quarterback Taysom Hill struggled to pass the ball but ran it effectively. He went 15-of-25 for 130 yards with an interception through the air while running the football 12 times for 75 yards (6.3 yards per attempt) with a rushing touchdown.

A major reason for the victory was the fact that the Cougars went 10-of-16 on third down attempts and held the football for 37:57 in that game.

BYU vs. Cincinnati history

The Cincinnati Bearcats have never been victorious against the Cougars in their two matchups. It has not been close either as the first game on Oct. 16, 2015, saw the final score 38-24.