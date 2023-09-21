BYU vs. Kansas Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

Week 4 has a battle between Big 12 foes on Saturday, September 23 at 3:30 pm ET inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas between the BYU Cougars and the Kansas Jayhawks. Both teams have been playing incredibly well as they are a perfect 3-0 each before beginning conference action.

BYU is coming off a 38-31 road win last Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks while Kansas picked up a 31-24 road win last Saturday against the Nevada Wolfpack. Let's take a look at this game and decide which team will win here.

BYU vs. Kansas: Head-to-head and key numbers

These teams have played once back in 1992 and the Kansas Jayhawks picked up a 23-20 neutral site win.

BYU is 1-2 against the spread this season

Kansas is 1-2 against the spread this season

BYU had the over hit in seven of their previous 12 games

Kansas had the under hit in five of the last seven home games

BYU vs. Kansas: Prediction

The BYU Cougars have been doing well offensively as they are scoring 31 points on 310.7 total yards per game. Senior quarterback Kedon Slovis has been doing pretty well as he is 55-of-90 (61.1 completion percentage) for 660 yards with six touchdowns and one interception while running 10 times for -2 yards with three rushing touchdowns.

Their defense has been playing well as they are allowing 17.7 points on 318.3 total yards per game. They have been doing extremely well statistically on this side of the ball as well with five sacks, five interceptions, 10 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Kansas Jayhawks have been doing incredibly well as they are scoring 37.7 points on 500.3 total yards per game thus far. Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels has been doing pretty well as he is 42-of-56 (75.0 completion percentage) for 575 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

They have been running the ball incredibly well too with junior Devin Neal has 40 rushes for 303 yards (7.6 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns as well as eight catches for 131 yards with one receiving touchdown.

The defense has been doing decently well as they are giving up 21.3 points on 273.7 total yards per game. They have been doing pretty well throughout the year as they have nine sacks, 10 pass deflections, four interceptions and five forced fumbles.

Prediction: Kansas 28-24

BYU Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result - BYU Cougars +8.5

Tip 2: Points - Over/Under 54.5 Points - Under 54.5 Points

Tip 3: Player - Jalon Daniels 1.5 Passing TDs - Over 1.5 TDs

Tip 4: Player - Kedon Slovis 0.5 Interceptions - Over 0.5 Interceptions