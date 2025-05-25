Cade Klubnik Heisman Predictions: Exploring Clemson QB’s chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

Cade Klubnik is gearing up for his fourth season as the starting quarterback of the Clemson Tigers. Klubnik had a phenomenal 2024 season, passing for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions and was tipped by some scouts to be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 draft.

However, Klubnik opted to return for his senior season as he looks to win not only a national championship, but also the Heisman Trophy. With that in mind, let's consider the Clemson star's Heisman chances.

Cade Klubnik 2025 Heisman Odds: Where he stands now

According to BET MGM, Cade Klubnik currently has +1000 odds of winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award. Colorado Buffaloes product Travis Hunter is the last award winner, following a historic 2024 season that saw him thrive on both sides of the ball.

Cade Klubnik might not be a wide receiver or defensive back, but he's an impressive ball passer and a smooth operator in the pocket. Plus, the Clemson Tigers' offense is tailored to his skill set.

Clemson Tigers Heisman History: Can Cade Klubnik become the first Tiger to win?

The Clemson Tigers are one of the nation's most respected college football programs. However, in their illustrious history, the Tigers have yet to have a Heisman Trophy winner.

With that in mind, Klubnik could make history in his last season. The Heisman Trophy award is based on regular-season stats, so there's a great chance that Klubnik can snag the prize if he balls out in the regular season.

Cade Klubnik's top competitors in Heisman Trophy 2025

There are just two players with better Heisman Trophy odds than Cade Klubnik entering the 2025 season. They are Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.

Manning is entering his first season as a full-time starter with the Longhorns, and the pressure is high. However, the program's status as joint national championship game favorites (with Ohio State) gives him a great support system for his Heisman hopes.

LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is in a different spot as he's not afforded a straightforward path to the 2025 Heisman Trophy. The Tigers might not have the best offense, but they have a highly motivated Nussmeier throwing the ball.

