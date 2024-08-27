The 2024 college football season kicked off last weekend with eight teams in action. The No.10-ranked Florida State Seminoles were the only ranked team to take the field, but their postseason hopes took a hit due to a 24-21 upset loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland.

Week 1 will mark the beginning of the season for the remaining teams in the AP Top 25 Poll. Each team in the rankings will take the field with multiple matchups pitting ranked opponents against one another to begin the season.

Arguably, the most high-profile games on the schedule will feature the No. 14 Clemson Tigers and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs facing off in Atlanta, Georgia. Both teams will return their starting quarterback from the 2023 season. Take a look at a statistical comparison of Cade Klubnik and Carson Beck below.

Cade Klubnik vs. Carson Beck statistical comparison ahead of college football week 1 matchup

Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik joined the Clemson Tigers as a five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

He has appeared in 23 games over the past two seasons, making 14 starts, all but one of which came last season. He has recorded 3,541 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Klubnik has completed 63.4% of his passes, while adding 321 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 167 carries

He's expected to take a big step forward in 2024, with many publications listing him as a top 10-15 quarterback in the nation. Meanwhile, Clemson will look to bounce back from a 9-4 college football season - their first time finishing with less than 10 wins since 2010.

Carson Beck

Carson Beck joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. After redshirting his true freshman season, he has appeared in 25 games over the past three seasons, making 14 starts, all of which came last season.

Beck has thrown for 4,427 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has completed 71.2% of his pass attempts, while adding 174 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 72 carries.

He's projected to be one of the top-quarterbacks in the nation and is a potential top draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Beck enters the college football season with the second-best Heisman Trophy odds, at +800.

